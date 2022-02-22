Saffron Walden Town survive storm to see off hosts West Essex

Saffron Walden Town managed to see Essex Senior League action, as many fixtures fell victim to Storm Eunice last weekend.

And, following a late pitch inspection, the Bloods ran out 4-1 winners at West Essex to move up to fifth place in the table.

They began brightly on a muddy surface, passing the ball throughout and showing more intensity, accuracy and purpose, as well as more organisation off the ball.

And they took the lead on 16 minutes when a corner was flicked on at the near post by Tom Jellieman for George Pullen to head powerfully home.

Walden went 2-0 up four minutes later as the ball ran through for Kris Oti to fire home, but West Essex halved the deficit on the half-hour mark as Oliseh Kuguni turned his man and curled a shot in off the post.

Gavin Cockman and Jake Nobel saw good chances go begging before home keeper Kacper Ignatiuk needed treatment for an eye injury, which led to a lengthy delay.

And Walden went 3-1 up in the seventh minute of injury time when Oti's 30-yard drive came back off a post, into the path of Tom Skelton to drill into the net.

A fourth Walden goal arrived on 56 minutes when Craig Calver backheeled into the net from close range, with the West Essex manager sent from the dugout in the aftermath.

And the visitors could have had more as Cockman hit a post when through on goal, while Daniel Ungudi was denied by a smart James Young save at the other end.

Walden were reduced to 10 men five minutes from time when Skelton was shown a second yellow card after penalty appeals for handball had been turned down by the referee, but the points were safely secured.

The Bloods are set to return to their Catons Lane base this weekend when they play host to struggling Sporting Bengal United on Saturday (3pm).

A big crowd is expect and the clubhouse will be open from middway, showing the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham.