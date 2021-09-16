Circuit star William Gilbank sets sights on professional sport
A 15-year-old Essex cyclist has set his sights on professional sport after a strong 2021 competition season.
William Gilbank, from Great Sampford, claimed victory in the Welwyn Track Open Meet points, scratch and elimination events on Friday, September 10.
Days beforehand, Gilbank was one of just eight athletes selected to represent the Eastern Region at the National School Games in Loughborough from September 2-5.
Gilbank said his long-term goal is to join the British Cycling team.
He said: "The School Games was a great springboard to show off - it was an amazing experience.
"After three days of competition, we had a chance to meet athlete mentors.
"It certainly has increased my desire to make it to the top."
The cyclist, who trains in Redbridge with the Lee Valley Youth Cycling Club, will also finish the season as the Eastern Region Circuit Champion after a competition in July.