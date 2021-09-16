News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Circuit star William Gilbank sets sights on professional sport

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 9:34 AM September 16, 2021   
Will Gilbank - a 15-year-old cyclist wearing competition gear in a velodrome.

William Gilbank, Eastern Region Circuit Champion 2021 - Credit: Supplied

A 15-year-old Essex cyclist has set his sights on professional sport after a strong 2021 competition season.

William Gilbank, from Great Sampford, claimed victory in the Welwyn Track Open Meet points, scratch and elimination events on Friday, September 10.

Days beforehand, Gilbank was one of just eight athletes selected to represent the Eastern Region at the National School Games in Loughborough from September 2-5.

Gilbank said his long-term goal is to join the British Cycling team.

He said: "The School Games was a great springboard to show off - it was an amazing experience.

You may also want to watch:

"After three days of competition, we had a chance to meet athlete mentors.

"It certainly has increased my desire to make it to the top."

Most Read

  1. 1 'We're not closing down day centres', says council
  2. 2 Saffron Striders enjoy lots of choice with Great North Run the main event
  3. 3 Essex Austin Seven Club takes in Saffron Walden on tour
  1. 4 Saffron Walden all set for big green festival
  2. 5 Libraries campaign group is concerned at consultation plan
  3. 6 Your pictures as Essex goes 'Back to School'
  4. 7 Saffron Walden triathletes doing themselves and their clubs proud at championships
  5. 8 'It feels brilliant to be back' - Aladdin announced as Cambridge Arts Theatre's full-scale Christmas pantomime
  6. 9 Peter Holt is appointed as the new district council chief executive
  7. 10 Opera superstar opens world-class season of entertainment lined up at Saffron Hall

The cyclist, who trains in Redbridge with the Lee Valley Youth Cycling Club, will also finish the season as the Eastern Region Circuit Champion after a competition in July.

Cycling
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two images of Maya Keen - with shoulder-length brown hair - from Stansted, Essex

Missing People

Appeal to find Stansted teen, missing for five days

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Large flames spread across a field in Essex

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Dramatic pictures show extent of three north-west Essex farm fires

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A brick building in the evening: Uttlesford District Council's offices, known as The Council Offices, Saffron Walden, Essex

Uttlesford District Council

Temporary council chief costing more than £1,000 per day

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Custody photograph of Matthew Hyam, of Sunnyside, Stansted who was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court

Essex Police

Stansted man jailed for sexual offences

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon