Gilbank wins prestigious London Track League title

Birchwood High School student William Gilbank won the prestigious 2021-22 London Track League at the Olympic Velodrome in Stratford recently.

He follows in the footsteps of previous illustrious winners Ethan Vernon, current Great Britain cyclist, and Fred Wright, World Tour Professional cyclist.

William is currently on Great Britain’s National School of Racing and has aspirations to make it to the very top, with the Olympics a firm target for the 16-year-old.

The London Youth Track League is run on a Thursday night at the Velodrome and involves a variety of races from Match Sprints, Points races to the exciting Elimination races.

William managed to win nearly all the races and came away as a convincing winner, scoring double the amount of points of the second-placed cyclist, over the seven nights.

William Gilbank celebrates with his trophy - Credit: Charles Gilbank

He trains with Great Britain and Lee Valley Youth and shows his talent not just on the boards of the velodrome, but also on the road.

Recent success at the Deux Jours de Cyclopark in Gravesend saw him win the overall classification on a weekend that involved four road circuit races.

William is kindly supported by Saffron Walden Round Table, whose chairman said: "We are happy to help such a gifted local athlete and to support Will in pursuing his dream.

"Will is yet another example of a local talent SWRT has been able to help as part of our continual support of the local community, clubs and good causes. Go Will!"

And he is also further supported by local Bishop’s Stortford companies Matts Auto Repairs, TLC Live Tutors and Fosters Schoolwear, all who have enabled him to get the very best equipment to train and race with.

If there is any interest in further supporting William or following his progress through his blog then please see https://gilbankracing.com.