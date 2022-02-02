News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fairycroft House holding 50th All Star Jam Night

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:44 AM February 2, 2022
Male singer, eyes shut while performing, Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden, Essex

A previous All Star Jam participant at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden

Walden's Fairycroft House will host the 50th All Star Jam Night on Thursday (February 3).

The relaunched and revamped All Star Jam, which takes place weekly, has returned after an extended break over the Christmas period due to the Omicron Covid surge at that time.

All ages, genre of music and instruments are welcome, as are spectators. Participants should bring their instruments or voice, plug in and play.

Music specialist photographer Mart's Arts Photography is also in attendance.

Man with tambourine, Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden

A participant at a previous All Star Jam session, Saffron Walden

Man playing a musical instrument at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden

A previous Jam at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden

Male singer, eyes shut while performing, Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden, Essex

A previous All Star Jam participant at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden

The weekly event on Audley Road is overseen by Fairycroft owner Tim Atkinson and hosted by Saffron Walden's Pete Cornel.

Hundreds of musicians have so far taken part.

Fast Eddie's bar opens at 7.30pm. Entrance costs £4.

* The venue is hosting the first of a new monthly event called 3 Band Sunday on February 20 from noon to 4pm.

The events will repeat on the third Sunday of the month. Entrance is free of charge.




