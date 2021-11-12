Santa Dash to make its debut in the Market Square this Christmas
- Credit: Accuro
A charity has teamed up with Saffron Walden Town Council and the BID to encourage a squadron of Santas to run around the Market Square.
Accuro, which supports people with disabilities in north-west Essex, will help run a Saffron Walden "Santa Dash" on Sunday, December 5 from 9.30am.
Organisers have said anyone can join in the "dash" by walking or running a 500-metre course in the town centre before 10am.
Sue Fishpool, Accuro's fundraising manager, said: "We’re thrilled to launch our first ever Santa Dash event.
"We hope that the event will become a highlight of the festive calendar in Saffron Walden.
"Each entry makes a difference by helping us to raise vital funds needed for us to continue providing valuable services to local people with disabilities.
"We hope to have lots of Santas joining in."
Entry fees will include a full Santa suit or hat and go towards Accuro.