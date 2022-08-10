The cast for Alice in Wonderland at Bridge End Gardens in Saffron Walden. - Credit: KD Theatre Productions

Open-air theatre audiences will be following Alice down the rabbit hole at Bridge End Gardens next week.

Presented by KD Theatre Productions, Saffron Hall and Saffron Walden Town Council, Alice in Wonderland can be seen in the gardens from Friday, August 19 to Saturday, August 20.

There are just four performances of this fun-filled family adventure in Saffron Walden.

Organisers have now announced the cast for Alice in Wonderland.

Hannah Ponting will play the title role of Alice and will be joined by Jonathan Brace, Tommy Carmichael, Michael McGeough, and Joey Warne.

Directed by Oliver Scott with a book by Daniel Bell, and music and lyrics by Triple Threat Creative, Alice in Wonderland is the perfect treat for the family this August.

You can see the Queen of Hearts in Alice in Wonderland at Bridge End Gardens in Saffron Walden. - Credit: KD Theatre Productions

Join Alice down the rabbit hole in her magical adventures through Wonderland in a new open-air adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s family favourite.

Discover the madness of the tea party and meet the Mad Hatter, The White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, and the Queen of Hearts plus many more larger-than-life characters along Alice’s journey – all taking place in the magical outdoor setting of Bridge End Gardens.

KD Theatre Productions, Saffron Hall and Saffron Walden Town Council present Alice in Wonderland at Bridge End Gardens. - Credit: KD Theatre Productions

This playful take on the classic tale features a professional cast of energetic performers, catchy new songs and lots of humour that will entertain and delight the whole family.

Tickets are on sale now from www.saffronhall.com

You can see Alice in Wonderland at Bridge End Gardens in Saffron Walden. - Credit: KD Theatre Productions

Show sponsors are Angela Reed and Greenwood Financial Planning.

Performances are at 2pm and 6pm on Friday, August 19, and at 11am and 2.30pm the following day.

Ticket prices start from £15.

A selection of drinks and light snacks will be available to purchase at each performance.

The performances of Alice in Wonderland take place outdoors and no seating is provided.

Audience members are welcome to bring their own picnic blankets and chairs.

There will be specific areas for those with chairs, and those with blankets.