Avatar returns to the cinema with screenings at Saffron Screen

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 5:00 PM September 28, 2022
Avatar can be seen at Saffron Screen.

Avatar can be seen at Saffron Screen.

Ahead of December's release of long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, movie fans in Saffron Walden can see the record-breaking original movie this weekend.

Saffron Screen will be showing Avatar (12A) on Saturday, October 1 at 2.30pm and at the same time the following day.

Director James Cameron's Oscar-winning 2009 adventure is the highest grossing film of all time.

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, it tells the story of a reluctant hero who embarks on a journey of redemption and discovery as he leads an epic battle to save a civilization.

Film fans can also enjoy George Miller’s Arabian Nights-style fantasy Three Thousand Years of Longing (15) starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton at Walden's independent cinema on Friday, September 30 at 7.30pm.

Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain star in The Forgiven (18) on Saturday, October 1 and on Sunday, October 2, at 7.30pm.

After Yang (15) starring Colin Farrell will be screened on Monday, October 3 at 7.30pm.

Online booking via www.saffronscreen.com

