Jazz man Bill Cornell set for Saffron Walden concert ahead of his 93rd birthday

Alan Davies

Published: 10:36 AM August 24, 2021   
Bill and Vanessa Cornell. Photo Celia Bartlett Photography

Jazz man extraordinaire Bill Cornell will be playing a concert in Saffron Walden ahead of his 93rd birthday.

After years of performing gigs at the Rhodes Arts Complex in Bishop's Stortford, now renamed South Mill Arts, 92-year-old Bill will be drumming at a free concert in his hometown this weekend.

Bill Cornell and his Golden Era Jazz Band will be appearing at Fairycroft House in Audley Road on Saturday, August 28 from 2pm to 5pm.

Bill and Vanessa Cornell. Photo Celia Bartlett Photography

The live entertainment venue's Facebook page states: "We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Golden Era Jazz Band at Fairycroft House.

"This is probably the longest surviving band in the area and they are playing an exclusive gig at Fairycroft House."

Following the ending of lockdown, it will be a celebratory jazz concert in more ways than one for the jazz ensemble. Bill turns 93 the day after the Essex concert.

Entry is free and there is a licensed bar.

