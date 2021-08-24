Jazz man Bill Cornell set for Saffron Walden concert ahead of his 93rd birthday
- Credit: Celia Bartlett
Jazz man extraordinaire Bill Cornell will be playing a concert in Saffron Walden ahead of his 93rd birthday.
After years of performing gigs at the Rhodes Arts Complex in Bishop's Stortford, now renamed South Mill Arts, 92-year-old Bill will be drumming at a free concert in his hometown this weekend.
Bill Cornell and his Golden Era Jazz Band will be appearing at Fairycroft House in Audley Road on Saturday, August 28 from 2pm to 5pm.
The live entertainment venue's Facebook page states: "We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Golden Era Jazz Band at Fairycroft House.
"This is probably the longest surviving band in the area and they are playing an exclusive gig at Fairycroft House."
Following the ending of lockdown, it will be a celebratory jazz concert in more ways than one for the jazz ensemble. Bill turns 93 the day after the Essex concert.
Entry is free and there is a licensed bar.
Most Read
- 1 'Bring your own chair' to Walden's Dance in Square
- 2 Essex people rally to support Afghan refugees
- 3 Essex rollout of new streetlights is under way
- 4 Uttlesford historic cricket pavilion protected from development
- 5 Join Saffron Walden's Dance in the Square
- 6 In pictures: Talented performers put on a show at Journey Through Performance's charity concert in Saffron Walden
- 7 How we can support our much-loved hospitality in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow
- 8 Pictures of Van Morrison's Heritage Live concert at Audley End in Saffron Walden
- 9 Creamfields announces new electronic music festival for Chelmsford, Essex, in 2022
- 10 Live music returns to Audley End as Heritage Live puts on four nights of concerts in Saffron Walden