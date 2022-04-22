News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Bootleg Beatles, a Rolling Stones tribute act and From The Jam to play Audley End concert

Alan Davies

Published: 10:40 AM April 22, 2022
The Bootleg Beatles will play Audley End with special guests From The Jam with Bruce Foxton and The Counterfeit Stones

A triple bill of acts celebrating three of the biggest groups Britain has ever produced – The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Jam – will play Audley End House & Gardens this summer.

The Bootleg Beatles, From The Jam featuring original The Jam member Bruce Foxton, and The Counterfeit Stones will all perform as part of this summer’s Heritage Live concert series in Saffron Walden.

The Audley End show will take place in the grounds of the English Heritage estate in Essex on Friday, August 12.

Pre-sale tickets for the concert will be available from 9am on Wednesday, April 27.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, April 29 at 9am from Ticketmaster.

Pre-sale tickets can be accessed by registering in advance at Heritagelive.net.

Previously announced for the Heritage Live concert series at Audley End House & Gardens are Simple Minds on Thursday, August 11, Elbow on Saturday, August 13, and Sir Tom Jones, who will perform on Sunday, August 14.

