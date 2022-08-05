Set times for The Bootleg Beatles and From The Jam's Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens
Published: 3:30 PM August 5, 2022
- Credit: Heritage Live
Promoters have announced the stage times for the second of this year's Heritage Live concerts at Audley End House & Gardens.
A triple bill of The Bootleg Beatles, From The Jam featuring Bruce Foxton, and The Counterfeit Stones will play the English Heritage site in Essex on Friday, August 12.
Car parks at the Saffron Walden estate will open from noon, with arena gates opening at 4pm.
The Counterfeit Stones will open the evening before From The Jam take the stage.
Leading Fab Four tribute The Bootleg Beatles will headline the concert.
Here are the set times for the Heritage Live Audley End concert
- 4pm: Arena gates open
- 6pm: THE COUNTERFEIT STONES
- 7.30pm: FROM THE JAM, featuring BRUCE FOXTON
- 9pm-10.30pm: THE BOOTLEG BEATLES.
Most Read
- 1 No Stansted Express trains for five days in August
- 2 Stage times for Simple Minds' Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens
- 3 'Hello Mum' - WhatsApp scammers posing as children steal over £1.5m
- 4 Sir Tom Jones, Simple Minds, Elbow and the Bootleg Beatles to headline four nights of concerts at Audley End
- 5 Saffron Walden focus on FA Cup after successful Essex Senior League start
- 6 Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide touch down at Stansted Airport
- 7 Help shape new design code for Uttlesford
- 8 Debden firefighter raises over £2,000 for Mind with charity walk
- 9 Cash 'stolen' from woman in her 70s on Saffron Walden's King Street
- 10 Major field fire near M11 spread to railway station building
Bars will stay open until 11pm after the final band has played.