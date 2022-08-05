News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Set times for The Bootleg Beatles and From The Jam's Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 3:30 PM August 5, 2022
The Bootleg Beatles will play Audley End with special guests From The Jam with Bruce Foxton and The Counterfeit Stones

The Bootleg Beatles will play Audley End House & Gardens with special guests From The Jam with Bruce Foxton and The Counterfeit Stones, a Rolling Stones tribute. - Credit: Heritage Live

Promoters have announced the stage times for the second of this year's Heritage Live concerts at Audley End House & Gardens.

A triple bill of The Bootleg Beatles, From The Jam featuring Bruce Foxton, and The Counterfeit Stones will play the English Heritage site in Essex on Friday, August 12.

Car parks at the Saffron Walden estate will open from noon, with arena gates opening at 4pm.

From The Jam with Bruce Foxton on stage 

From The Jam with Bruce Foxton on stage - Credit: Choose 80s

The Counterfeit Stones will open the evening before From The Jam take the stage.

Leading Fab Four tribute The Bootleg Beatles will headline the concert.

The Bootleg Beatles will play Audley End House along with From The Jam with Bruce Foxton and The Counterfeit Stones

The Bootleg Beatles will play a Heritage Live show at Audley End House & Gardens in Essex. The concert will also feature support from special guests From The Jam with Bruce Foxton and The Counterfeit Stones, a Rolling Stones tribute. - Credit: Heritage Live

Here are the set times for the Heritage Live Audley End concert

  • 4pm: Arena gates open
  • 6pm: THE COUNTERFEIT STONES
  • 7.30pm: FROM THE JAM, featuring BRUCE FOXTON
  • 9pm-10.30pm: THE BOOTLEG BEATLES.

Bars will stay open until 11pm after the final band has played.

Music
Audley End House & Gardens
Saffron Walden News
Essex

