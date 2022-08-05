The Bootleg Beatles will play Audley End House & Gardens with special guests From The Jam with Bruce Foxton and The Counterfeit Stones, a Rolling Stones tribute. - Credit: Heritage Live

Promoters have announced the stage times for the second of this year's Heritage Live concerts at Audley End House & Gardens.

A triple bill of The Bootleg Beatles, From The Jam featuring Bruce Foxton, and The Counterfeit Stones will play the English Heritage site in Essex on Friday, August 12.

Car parks at the Saffron Walden estate will open from noon, with arena gates opening at 4pm.

The Counterfeit Stones will open the evening before From The Jam take the stage.

Leading Fab Four tribute The Bootleg Beatles will headline the concert.

Here are the set times for the Heritage Live Audley End concert

4pm: Arena gates open

6pm: THE COUNTERFEIT STONES

7.30pm: FROM THE JAM, featuring BRUCE FOXTON

9pm-10.30pm: THE BOOTLEG BEATLES.

Bars will stay open until 11pm after the final band has played.