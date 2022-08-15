Things to do

The Bootleg Beatles playing Heritage Live at Audley End House and Gardens.

The Beatles and The Rolling Stones came to Saffron Walden last week – well top tribute bands to the two legendary British groups.

The Bootleg Beatles and The Counterfeit Stones both played the second of this summer's Heritage Live concerts at Audley End House & Gardens on Friday.

The Bootleg Beatles playing Heritage Live at Audley End House and Gardens.

They were joined in the Essex countryside by From The Jam.

The Counterfeit Stones opened the show and played the biggest hits of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

The tribute act to the Stones included tracks such as Out of Time, Paint It Black, and Start Me Up in their set.

From The Jam playing Heritage Live at Audley End House and Gardens.

From The Jam played the biggest hits of the famous Mod trio from Woking, helped by the fact that original The Jam member Bruce Foxton is an integral part of the band.

Fronted by Russell Hastings and with Bruce Foxton on bass, they entertained fans with performances of Jam classics such as Down in the Tube Station at Midnight, Town Called Malice and Going Underground.

The Bootleg Beatles playing Heritage Live at Audley End House and Gardens.

On a hot summer's day when Beatles track Here Comes The Sun was most apt, the world's most famous Beatles tribute band brought the night to a close with memorable hits from The Fab Four.

The Bootleg Beatles went through the Liverpool band's incredible back catalogue, from the early 1960s Beatlemania days to the later years, with suitable costume changes for the periods.

Packed with Lennon and McCartney classics, they played tracks such as She Loves You, A Hard Day's Night, Day Tripper, Come Together from Abbey Road, and Let It Be to name just a few.





