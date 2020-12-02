Dream Catcher Christmas show starts this week
- Credit: Dream Catcher / show producer and director Mhari Gallagher
Dream Catcher, a Christmas show on Zoom that has been adapted for audiences with autism and special needs, will be performed live on Friday (December 4) and on several further dates throughout December.
It has been created through a collaboration between industry professionals and Castle School, a special school in Cambridge.
The cast includes Ben Nealon, who is best known as LT Jeremy Forsythe in the award-winning TV drama series Soldier Soldier; James Hirst, a stage actor, who played the villain in Cambridge Arts Theatre’s pantomime (2005 - 2011); Amy Castledine, who has performed in the renowned Thursford Christmas Spectacular since 2010; Leonie Spilsbury, an actor and comedian who has just finished performing a devised clowning piece, Clown- Hearted, at Vault Festival; Gloria Onitiri, a West End actor and singer, who played the lead role in The Bodyguard and Katie Pritchard, who is an award-winning comedian, West End and TV actor and musician.
Some young people with special educational needs are part of the ensemble.
Mhari Gallagher is the producer and director. Dream Catcher has been written by Craig Baxter and Mhari Gallagher.
The show will include some signing, PECS (Picture Exchange Communication System) symbols and raucous, visual entertainment with many elements inspired by pantomime.
The show has been generously supported by the Arts Council.
Although adapted for a special needs audience, the show will suit people of all ages and abilities.
Show dates are Friday December 4 (9.30am and 1pm), Friday December 11 (1pm and 7pm), Saturday December 12 (10.30am and 2pm), Monday December 14 (9.30am and 1pm) and Saturday December 19 (10.30am and 2pm).
Tickets are £4 per household and can be booked by emailing: production@castle.cambs.sch.uk