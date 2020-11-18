Published: 11:40 AM November 18, 2020 Updated: 7:22 PM December 14, 2020

Stand Up With Irving. Picture: CAMBRIDGE JUNCTION - Credit: The Junction, Cambridge

A charity standup comedy night is being livestreamed from Cambridge Junction’s Facebook page tomorrow (Friday, November 20 at 8pm).

Irving McCormick, 23, from Cambridge, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, made light of his inability to stand without support.

And he insipred famous comics to join the bill for the comedy night. Stand Up with Irving has the backing from a number of people including Harry Hill, Lucy Porter and Jonathan Pie.

During the summer, supported by Cambridge Junction and Peter Harmer of Stories Projects in Film, Irving raised £25,000 for a new wheelchair for himself because government support wasn’t available.

His chair is due to arrive before Christmas.

Now he doesn’t need to boost his own fundraising drive, Irving’s comedy night will raise money for a new fund, Irving’s Access to Arts Fund.

This will support young people with disabilities to enjoy the arts. The fund will be administered by Cambridge Junction.

The show is online at https://www.facebook.com/cambjunction