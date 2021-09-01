News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Clavering fete set to be the 'perfect' end-of-summer event

Will Durrant

Published: 3:00 PM September 1, 2021    Updated: 3:23 PM September 1, 2021
Full pots of jam and marmalade without labels on

Homemade jam and marmalade at a village fete - Credit: Archant

Clavering Village Fete will be the "perfect" end-of-summer party, its organisers have said.

The fete, which is usually held earlier in the summer, will take place on Saturday (September 4) from 1pm to 4pm on Jubilee Field.

It is set to feature craft stalls selling handmade and traditional produce, live music, and a dog show - with prizes lined up for the waggiest tail and best young handler.

Once the fete closes at 4pm, the Fox and Hounds pub will host an 'after party' with children's entertainment, food and drink.

Adult tickets to the fete are £3. Children's tickets are free of charge.

Full event details are on Clavering Village Fete's Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3DBlhbm

