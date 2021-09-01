Published: 3:00 PM September 1, 2021 Updated: 3:23 PM September 1, 2021

Clavering Village Fete will be the "perfect" end-of-summer party, its organisers have said.

The fete, which is usually held earlier in the summer, will take place on Saturday (September 4) from 1pm to 4pm on Jubilee Field.

It is set to feature craft stalls selling handmade and traditional produce, live music, and a dog show - with prizes lined up for the waggiest tail and best young handler.

Once the fete closes at 4pm, the Fox and Hounds pub will host an 'after party' with children's entertainment, food and drink.

Adult tickets to the fete are £3. Children's tickets are free of charge.

Full event details are on Clavering Village Fete's Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3DBlhbm