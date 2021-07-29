Video

Published: 8:02 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 8:44 PM July 29, 2021

A huge new electronic music festival is coming to Essex in 2022 with Creamfields Chelmsford just announced.

The two-day camping festival will take place in Hylands Park over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend – Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Hylands Park was previously home to the V Festival.

You can watch the Creamfields Chelmsford trailer below.

Creamfields is one of the world’s biggest electronic promoters.

Although no line-up details have been confirmed yet, festival-goers can expect the biggest names in electronic music in the beautiful Hylands Park at the new 50,000 capacity festival.

Organisers say: "With the iconic Hylands villa as the backdrop, the multi-stage festival will also give fans the chance to experience the colossal 15,000 capacity Steel Yard superstructure and feature an all-star line-up of dance music heavyweights that Creamfields is renowned for."

Sign up now at creamfieldschelmsford.com



The launch of Creamfields Chelmsford in the south coincides with the 25-year celebrations of the brand's award-winning sister festival in Daresbury, which is staged annually in the heart of the Cheshire countryside and attracts sell-out audiences of 70,000.

Creamfields Daresbury returns August 25 to August 28, 2022.