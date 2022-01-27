Creamfields South will take place at Hylands Park, Chelmsford, from Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4, 2022. - Credit: Anthony Mooney

Organisers have confirmed the Creamfields South 2022 line-up set for Chelmsford this June.

The inaugural Creamfields South is scheduled to take place in Hylands Park, Essex, from Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Among acts just announced for the electronic dance music extravaganza are Eric Prydz presents HOLO in the Steel Yard on the Friday night, Jonas Blue, Richy Ahmed, Hybrid Minds, Maya Jane Coles, Joel Corry and Skepsis.

MK, Oliver Heldens, Luther star Idris Elba, Pete Tong, Solardo, Paul Van Dyk, Andy C, Shy FX, Wilkinson, Armand Van Helden, Hannah Wants, Example, and a Faithless DJ set are among those announced for the Saturday.

The latest line-up additions join the already announced Arc stage headliners over the weekend, David Guetta on Friday, June 3 and Calvin Harris on Saturday, June 4.

Creamfields' Steel Yard will be coming to the inaugural Creamfields South 2022 in Chelmsford this June. - Credit: Anthony Mooney

The previously announced Fat Boy Slim, Becky Hill, Jamie Jones, Charlotte de Witte, and Camelphat are also on the bill for the Queen's Jubilee Bank Holiday weekender on the Friday.

Carl Cox will appear on the Saturday in the Steel Yard, with Deadmau5 on the Outdoor Stage.



