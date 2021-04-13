Published: 11:58 AM April 13, 2021

Culture Club members Roy Hay, Boy George and Mikey Craig will be performing an outdoor show at Audley End, Saffron Walden, this August. - Credit: Supplied by Deacon Communications

Boy George and Culture Club will be coming to Saffron Walden this summer for an open-air concert at Audley End.

Heritage Live promoters have announced four exclusive UK outdoor shows by the 1980s Karma Chameleon chart-toppers, including one in Essex.

The concert at Audley End House & Gardens is set to take place on Thursday, August 12, with tickets on sale next week.

Support will come from very special guests Bananarama, Shout singer Lulu, and Dreams chart-topper Gabrielle.

DJ Fat Tony will get the party started at the show.

Boy George and Culture Club have announced a Heritage Live outdoor concert at Audley End House & Gardens in Saffron Walden, Essex, this August. - Credit: Supplied by Deacon Communications

Who is appearing at the Audley End concert?

Since their inception in 1981, Culture Club have sold more than 150 million records worldwide, with a stream of classic hits.

As well as 1983 number one hit Karma Chameleon, the group are known for hit singles Do You Really Want to Hurt Me, also a UK No.1, Time (Clock of the Heart), Church of The Poison Mind, It's a Miracle, Victims and The War Song.

The group are fronted by singer/songwriter Boy George, who performs alongside original Culture Club members Roy Hay and Mikey Craig.

As the first multi-racial band with an openly gay front man, Culture Club set many records and established themselves as icons of British musical history and popular culture.

Originally formed as a trio in 1981, Bananarama became a staple of the British pop music scene in the 80s, producing hit after hit, including Shy Boy, Cruel Summer, Robert De Niro's Waiting... and Really Saying Something.

Their staying power would ultimately be solidified when they released Venus, which topped the US charts in 1986.

Their incredible run between 1982 and 2009 saw the group achieve a total of 28 singles in the UK’s Top 50 Singles Chart, and a Guinness World Record for the most chart entries for an all-female group.

Since establishing herself as one of the best-selling female singers of the 1960s with her trademark song Shout, Lulu has enjoyed an incredible career in British popular culture.

The Scottish singer made her film debut in 1967 opposite Sidney Poitier in To Sir, with Love, and performed the title track, which was a No.1 hit in the US.

Lulu also was one of four joint winners of the 1968 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Boom Bang-a-Bang, and later found success with her own self-titled BBC TV show, as well as having a hit with the title theme to the 1974 Bond classic The Man with the Golden Gun.

This year, Gabrielle celebrates over 20 years of her incredible number one album Rise, which includes hits singles such as the title track, and Out of Reach, Sunshine, and Should I Stay.

DJ Fat Tony is a mainstay of the London party scene, having performed at some of the most legendary clubs of all time, and birthday parties for the likes of Madonna, Prince and Michael Jackson.

Tony has lit up Instagram with his DJ sets throughout lockdown, providing a source of entertainment for many.

How do I get Culture Club concert tickets?

Culture Club's other dates this summer will be at Kenwood House, Hampstead Heath in London on Saturday, June 26, the South of England Showground in Ardingly, West Sussex, on Saturday, July 17, and Englefield House in Reading on Saturday, July 24.

Pre-sale for those registered opens on Wednesday, April 21 at 9am, with tickets going on general sale on Thursday, April 22 at 9am.

Register for priority access to early bird discounted tickets at heritagelive.net