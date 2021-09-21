News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Audley End apple festival is this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:17 PM September 21, 2021   
A child smiling, eating an apple sitting on a hay bale, Audley End House and Gardens, Essex

A child samples one of the 120 varieties of apples in the organic kitchen garden at Audley End House and Gardens - Credit: English Heritage

Audley End Apple Festival takes place this weekend (September 25 to 26).

They have 120 varieties of apples in the organic kitchen garden, and expert gardeners on hand to tell you everything you need to know about apples - from top tips to demonstrations.

A basket of apples, Audley End House and Gardens, Audley End, Essex

Audley End Apple Festival takes place on September 25-26 - Credit: English Heritage

Kitchen garden tours will be running, and fruit pruning demonstrations will share how gardeners prune and maintain the trained fruit trees.

Step back in time to meet Victorian Head Gardener, Mr Vert, who worked at Audley End.

He will share some of his extensive knowledge on some of the varieties of apples being grown in the garden.

You may also want to watch:

There are also traditional falconry demonstrations and live music performances.

The event at Audley End House and Gardens runs from 10am to 5pm on both days.

Tickets are available online in advance and in person on the day. 


