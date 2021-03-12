Published: 5:00 PM March 12, 2021

As lockdown restrictions gradually ease, plans are underway for this year's Elsenham village fete to be a chance to reunite the community.

There will be outdoors celebrations for residents, with a barbeque, refreshments and fun activities.

The event will take place on June 26 between 1-4pm. It will follow the government’s scheduled date to go back to normal on June 21.

Elaine Terry, fete committee member, said: “It’s about getting the community back together. People can’t wait to be involved.

“I think we will have a market, where our people can sell their crafts which they have been making in lockdown. Every year we have a clown come. We will be having circle dancing and kickboxing”.

You may also want to watch:

The event will be organised on the playing field in the centre of Elsenham, which is believed to help with social distancing.

Elaine said there will be no face painting or choir, “as a precaution”. She said the event will follow government guidelines.

Entry costs 50p for adults and is free for children.

Last year's fete was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.