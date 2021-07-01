Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM July 1, 2021

Alan and Anne Foxley of Saffron Walden are taking part in Cambridge Open Studios - Credit: Alan and Anne Foxley / Cambridge Open Studios

Artists from Walden, Newport and Sewards End are among those showing their work through this year's Cambridge Open Studios.

Also taking part are artists in Cambridge, and in the district council areas for East Cambs, South Cambs, Huntingdon and Fenland who are opening their studios to the public for free.

Cambridge Open Studios takes place over the four weekends of July 3-4, 10-11, 17-18 and 24-25 from 11am to 6pm. Not all artists will be open each weekend.

In addition to home studios, an exhibition is being held at Linton village hall, and nine art galleries across the region are open.

Saffron Walden artist Paula Armstrong is displaying her work during Cambridge Open Studios - Credit: Paula Armstrong/ Cambridge Open Studios

In Saffron Walden, those taking part are Paula Armstrong, a tapestry and mixed media textiles artist whose work is on show on all four weekends; Alan and Anne Foxley, who specialise in hand-built ceramic sculpture and pots are available on weekends two and three; and Jill Leech, a textile artist whose work is on show on all four weekends.

Saffron Walden textile artist Jill Leech is involved in Cambridge Open Studios - Credit: Jill Leech / Cambridge Open Studios

In Newport, Ian Vance would like visitors to call or text for an appointment to see a display of pots and sculptures in his studio and garden on weekends one and three.

In Sewards End, artist Vanda Campbell is showing her mixed media drawings and paintings on weekends three and four; Liz Schwier in Little Sampford is displaying wheel-thrown ceramics on weekends two, three and four; and David Whitaker, a handloom weaver in Ickleton, is taking part on weekends one and three.

Ickleton handloom weaver David Whitaker is involved in Cambridge Open Studios - Credit: David Whitaker / Cambridge Open Studios

The Cambridge Open Studios chair is Sonia Villiers, who was commissioned to paint one of the bollards in Saffron Walden's Market Place.

She will have work on display at a Linton village hall public exhibition on weekends two and three.

Sonia said: "I’ve been a member of Cambridge Open Studios since 2003, so this will be my 19th consecutive year exhibiting.

"After this year’s AGM I was elected as chair for a year, having been on the management team looking after publicity.

"I’ll be exhibiting in Linton Village Hall with silver jeweller Justine Jarman from Streetly End, textile artists Hannah Rae and Donna Goymer from Ickleton and Camps End; and artists Georgina Burton from Newmarket and Denise Brandreth from St. Ives."

Sonia Villiers is one of the artists displaying work in this year's Cambridge Open Studios. Her work will be on display at Linton Village Hall on weekends two and three in July. - Credit: Sonia Villiers

Sonia Villiers, who painted a bollard in Saffron Walden, is taking part in Cambridge Open Studios with a display of work at Linton village hall. - Credit: Sonia Villiers / Cambridge Open Studios

For the first time in its history, there will be no printed guide. This is for two reasons - to move into the digital age, and to save the planet, a move accelerated by the pandemic.

The details are online and available via an app. Visit https://www.camopenstudios.co.uk/ for the e-guide and see the Apple apps store cos.atlas-live.com for the 2021 app.











