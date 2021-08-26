gallery

Published: 7:00 AM August 26, 2021

Some of the entries at the Clavering Horticultural Society show 2021 - Credit: Clavering Horticultural Society

Having cancelled their annual show in 2020 the Clavering Horticultural Society committee felt they would like to put on a free reduced show this year for the village.

And the committee members hoped there would be an appetite to take part.

They were not disappointed.

Loyal supporters entered more than 270 classes of flowers, vegetables and cooking, with a steady stream of people coming for tea and cake.

Elizabeth Balaam won the Children’s cup for most points in the children’s section and the Enid Jones cup for the children’s arrangement.

You may also want to watch:

Sarah Blackaby won the Thurrocks Trophy for the miniature arrangement and cookery runner-up plate for points; Veronica Gilbert gained cookery distinction; most points in the cookery section went to Jenny Milledge. WI cookery judge Rosemary Green was delighted with the high standards.

Nigel Wood took the Sweet Pea cup, the Secretary’s cup for the outstanding bloom and the Derek Dimmock plate for the bean section.

The Mrs Maine memorial bowl for the rose section was shared by Angela Bailey and Anne Rivett.

There was a battle of points between Robert Abrahams and Andy Johns.

Robert Abrahams won the Mrs Finzel Bowl, most points in the flower section and the Mrs Talks cup for the best vegetable in the show.

Andy Johns won the Fred and Queenie Whyman Memorial Trophy for most points in the salad section, The Luff Cup for most points in the vegetable section and the Clavering Cup for the most points in the show.

Robin Carlsberg, the vegetable and flower judge, was very impressed with the standard and numbers of entries.

Chaiman Richard Bailey thanked sponsors, The Easy Chair and Sofa Company and Poppy’s Barn Tea Room together with all those who entered, making the show a success.

The Yew Tree Flower Farm kindly donated a wonderful selection of flowers for auction.





Pictures from the 2021 Clavering Horticultural Society show

Clavering Horticultural Society Chairman Richard Bailey holding a vase of roses - Credit: Clavering Horticultural Society

Elizabeth Balaam is applauded as she wins cups in the 2021 Clavering Horticultural Society show - Credit: Clavering Horticultural Society

Anne Rivett and Angela Bailey holding the Mrs Maine Memorial Bowl for the rose section, Clavering Horticultural Society - Credit: Clavering Horticultural Society

Some of the entries at the Clavering Horticultural Society show 2021 - Credit: Clavering Horticultural Society



