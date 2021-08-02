News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
In pictures: Fun raises community support cash

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:14 PM August 2, 2021   
Olaf and Elsa from the film Frozen meet a fan on The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Olaf and Elsa from the film Frozen meet a fan on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

A community fun day on The Common, Saffron Walden, has raised around £1,000 to support families.

Olaf and Elsa from Frozen were in attendance, alongside stalls, food trucks, live music performances and fun inflatables on Saturday (July 31).

Two children enjoy the inflatable slide on The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex during a fundraising day

Fun at the community fundraising day on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

It was organised by Saffron Walden's Hope Community Hub and New Life Church.

Claire Ross said: "It went really well. People really enjoyed it.

"We raised about £1,000 which is fantastic.

You may also want to watch:

"It started raining about 4.05pm as we had just finished!"

Saffron Walden Mayor Richard Porch with Caroline Edmunds and Claire Ross on The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Saffron Walden Mayor Richard Porch with Caroline Edmunds and Claire Ross at the charity fundraising fete for the Hope Community Hub on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

The money raised will help with a variety of projects including the Make Lunch scheme. Now the Covid-19 pandemic rules have relaxed, they have been able to hold their first event for a while at the Hub, providing a cooked meal and socialising time for families.

Another five of these sessions are planned during the school holidays.

There are also plans for a dementia cafe and a youth group.

Claire said her family has been supported, and she wants to give something back to others.


Live music being performed at the community fundraiser on The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Live music at the community fundraiser on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Live music being performed at the community fundraiser on The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Live music at the community fundraiser on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

A raffle table and woman with a dog at a community fun day fundraiser on The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Participants at the community fun day fundraiser on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Caroline Edmunds and Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch laughing at the fundraiser on The Common, Saffron Walden

Caroline Edmunds and Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch share a laugh on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Groups having a picnic on the grass at the community fundraiser on The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Groups having fun at the community fundraiser on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Inflatable fun at the community fundraiser on The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Inflatable fun at the community fundraiser on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

A general view showing inflatable games and the crowd on The Common, Saffron Walden

People having fun at the fundraiser on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Mayor Richard Porch with participants at the fun day on The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Mayor Richard Porch with participants at the fun day on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Street pastors took part in the community event at The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Street pastors took part in the community event at The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden Mayor Richard Porch with Claire Ross at the event on The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Saffron Walden Mayor Richard Porch with Claire Ross and participants at the charity fundraising fete for the Hope Community Hub - Credit: Saffron Photo

Mayor Richard Porch at the fundraiser on The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Mayor Richard Porch at the fundraiser on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Mayor Richard Porch with the Sliderman food truck on The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch with the Sliderman food truck during a community fun day, raising money for the Hope Community Hub - Credit: Saffron Photo


READ MORE:
Tackling holiday hunger thanks to generosity of community

