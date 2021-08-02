In pictures: Fun raises community support cash
A community fun day on The Common, Saffron Walden, has raised around £1,000 to support families.
Olaf and Elsa from Frozen were in attendance, alongside stalls, food trucks, live music performances and fun inflatables on Saturday (July 31).
It was organised by Saffron Walden's Hope Community Hub and New Life Church.
Claire Ross said: "It went really well. People really enjoyed it.
"We raised about £1,000 which is fantastic.
"It started raining about 4.05pm as we had just finished!"
The money raised will help with a variety of projects including the Make Lunch scheme. Now the Covid-19 pandemic rules have relaxed, they have been able to hold their first event for a while at the Hub, providing a cooked meal and socialising time for families.
Another five of these sessions are planned during the school holidays.
There are also plans for a dementia cafe and a youth group.
Claire said her family has been supported, and she wants to give something back to others.
Tackling holiday hunger thanks to generosity of community