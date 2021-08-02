Published: 3:59 PM August 2, 2021

Craft In Focus will be holding a contemporary craft and design fair at RHS Garden Hyde Hall in Essex. - Credit: Supplied by Craft in Focus

A craft fair will be held at Essex's RHS Garden Hyde Hall later this month.

Craft In Focus is staging its contemporary craft and design fair over the August Bank Holiday weekend within the RHS Garden grounds at Hyde Hall.





Running from August 27 to August 30, the event will showcase 130 of the very best contemporary craftmakers and artists in the UK.

It will also give the public the opportunity to view and purchase direct from talented makers who have a real passion for the work that they create.

The event will be held in semi open-sided marquees within the picturesque site near Chelmsford.

You can buy from a treasure trove of original and affordable designs created by some of the finest craftsmen and artists in the UK.

The fair will showcase textiles, paintings, furniture, metal, leather, ceramics, jewellery, glass, fashion and more.

Craft In Focus organisers have always been at the forefront of promoting the best designer makers and offer the public a calibre of exhibitor not always seen at other craft fairs.

At Hyde Hall, visitors will be able to visit the craft fair while enjoying the stunning surroundings.

The Craft In Focus website states: "This event offers a perfect opportunity to see outstanding work and craftsmanship from talented, professional British makers whilst also enjoying a garden of inspirational beauty with sweeping panoramas."

A spokesperson added: "All exhibitors have designed and made the work that they display and have been selected for their individuality and innovation in contemporary design, as well as outstanding technical ability.

"The UK has a wealth of individual and talented designer makers and artists who produce wonderful original items that simply cannot be found amongst the mass-produced and imported goods on the high street."

Also included is a food village with exhibitors selling delicious products, and a varied selection of live music throughout the weekend, making this an enjoyable day for the whole family.

Opening times are 10am to 5pm, with the garden closing at 6pm.

Admission to the garden also gives admission to the craft fair.

For further information visit the Craft In Focus website at www.craftinfocus.com For more about RHS Garden Hyde Hall, including admission prices, see www.rhs.org.uk/Hyde Hall

RHS Garden Hyde Hall will be hosting its flower show from Wednesday, August 4 to Sunday, August 8.

