Are you in this photo gallery? Fun at Newport village fete 2021

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:56 AM August 20, 2021   
Young girls in pink outfits in Tiny Tempos group performing at Newport village fete, Essex

A performance by Tiny Tempos at Newport village fete - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

A performance by Tiny Tempos dance group and a Fun Dog Show were among the highlights of this year's Newport village fete.

There were over 30 stalls ranging from the traditional tombola and coconut shy to craft stalls, bouncy castles, cricket, football and tennis activities, teas, a BBQ and a beer tent, alongside a car boot sale.

Newport village fete 2021, Essex: Tia's Border Collie Archie won Best in Show and Best Large Dog.

Newport village fete 2021: Tia's Border Collie Archie won Best in Show and Best Large Dog. - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

Newport resident Tia's Border Collie Archie won Best in Show and Best Large Dog. Artist Jo Cundall donated her services to paint Archie's Pet Portrait. 

Reserve Best in Show was Nala, also winner of the Prettiest Bitch, an 18 week old Golden Doodle also from Newport.

Skinner’s and Natural Instinct sponsored the dog show and provided over £400 worth of prizes.

The fete was also supported by local businesses particularly Newport Village Stores (NISA) and Burtons Butchers, The Coach and Horses, Ananta, Saffron Fish, Retirement Village (Barba Bistro) and Saggers.

Steve Todd provided tents and many volunteers helped set up, manage activities on the day and donated raffle prizes.

Organisers hope that around £4,750 was raised in profits from this year's fete.

This will be distributed to organisations that participated including the Village Hall, St Mary’s Church, Scouts, Brownies, Rainbows, Sports Clubs, Social Club, Playgroup, Youth Club, NATS and Primary School.

Organisers said they want to thank other village organisations who took part including Knit & Knatter, Girls Go Out and the Parish Council.


Picture gallery:

Newport village fete 2021, Essex: A child and a dog with a blue rosette for 2nd place in the Fun Dog Show

Newport village fete 2021: A blue rosette for 2nd place in the Fun Dog Show - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

Newport village fete 2021, Essex: A woman with her pet at the Fun Dog Show

Newport village fete 2021: A woman with her pet at the Fun Dog Show - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

Newport village fete 2021, Essex: Two women and a dog

Newport village fete 2021: The Fun Dog show - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

Newport village fete 2021, Essex: A woman, two children and a dog

Newport village fete 2021: Taking part in the Fun Dog Show - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

Newport village fete 2021, Essex: Two women sitting at a Pimms stall decorated with flags

Newport village fete 2021: A Pimms stall - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

Stalls and people at Fun at Newport village fete 2021, Essex

Fun at Newport village fete 2021 - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

Children at Newport Village Fete with a fire engine in the background, Essex

Fun at Newport village fete - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

A group at Newport Village Fete, Essex

Fun at Newport Village Fete - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers


