Published: 11:56 AM August 20, 2021

A performance by Tiny Tempos at Newport village fete - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

A performance by Tiny Tempos dance group and a Fun Dog Show were among the highlights of this year's Newport village fete.

There were over 30 stalls ranging from the traditional tombola and coconut shy to craft stalls, bouncy castles, cricket, football and tennis activities, teas, a BBQ and a beer tent, alongside a car boot sale.

Newport village fete 2021: Tia's Border Collie Archie won Best in Show and Best Large Dog. - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

Newport resident Tia's Border Collie Archie won Best in Show and Best Large Dog. Artist Jo Cundall donated her services to paint Archie's Pet Portrait.

Reserve Best in Show was Nala, also winner of the Prettiest Bitch, an 18 week old Golden Doodle also from Newport.

Skinner’s and Natural Instinct sponsored the dog show and provided over £400 worth of prizes.

The fete was also supported by local businesses particularly Newport Village Stores (NISA) and Burtons Butchers, The Coach and Horses, Ananta, Saffron Fish, Retirement Village (Barba Bistro) and Saggers.

Steve Todd provided tents and many volunteers helped set up, manage activities on the day and donated raffle prizes.

Organisers hope that around £4,750 was raised in profits from this year's fete.

This will be distributed to organisations that participated including the Village Hall, St Mary’s Church, Scouts, Brownies, Rainbows, Sports Clubs, Social Club, Playgroup, Youth Club, NATS and Primary School.

Organisers said they want to thank other village organisations who took part including Knit & Knatter, Girls Go Out and the Parish Council.





Picture gallery:

Newport village fete 2021: A blue rosette for 2nd place in the Fun Dog Show - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

Newport village fete 2021: A woman with her pet at the Fun Dog Show - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

Newport village fete 2021: The Fun Dog show - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

Newport village fete 2021: Taking part in the Fun Dog Show - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

Newport village fete 2021: A Pimms stall - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

Fun at Newport village fete 2021 - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

Fun at Newport village fete - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers

Fun at Newport Village Fete - Credit: Newport Village Fete organisers



