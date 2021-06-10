News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ibiza legend Dave Pearce and Clockwork Orange Andy Manston at garden party

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:57 AM June 10, 2021    Updated: 10:58 AM June 10, 2021
The Fox and Hounds, Clavering.

Country pub The Fox and Hounds in Clavering is to host an Ibiza Anthems Garden Party on Saturday, July 3 featuring BBC Radio and Ibiza legend Dave Pearce and Clockwork Orange's Andy Manston.

And there are free tickets available for NHS staff as the owners of the venue want to thank pandemic heroes.

Participants can expect uplifting house music and trance classics, a light show and Ibiza decor. 

Pearce last played to a sold out crowd at Saffron Walden's eight day weekender back in 2017. 

NHS workers should email thefoxandhoundsclavering@gmail.com for tickets. Proof of employment will be needed. This offer has capped numbers, so it is on a first come first served basis. 

Tickets for non NHS workers can be purchased through skiddle.com

If the UK Government delays easing Covid restrictions the organisers said there will be full refunds or tickets will be transferable to a new date. 
 

