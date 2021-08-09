News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
In pictures: Ibiza Anthems party in Saffron Walden

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM August 9, 2021   
Dance DJ Dave Pearce plays to a crowd on The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Dance DJ Dave Pearce plays to a crowd in the marquee at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, which had been relocated from Clavering to The Common, Saffron Walden. - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Uplifting music filled the air as the Ibiza Anthems Garden Party went ahead on The Common.

Dave Pearce, Brandon Block and Andy Manston took the crowd on a journey, with house music and trance classics filling the marquee, alongside a light show, Ibiza decor, fully licensed bar and street foods vans.

Organiser Rory McGoldrick at the Fox and Hounds in Clavering said around 450 people attended and everyone seemed to have a great time, with requests to hold the event again in the future.

"The event was a success. The DJ's played festival sets. They read the crowd well and were well received."

He added: "People were creating memories, going out with their friends and family, dancing, smiling."

NHS workers were given free tickets to thank them for their work during the pandemic.

Rory said they're still counting the cash donated via buckets on the night, which will go to Addenbrooke's. 

Companies and individuals working together to pull off the venue change to The Common from Clavering.

Here is our picture gallery from the night:

Dance DJ Dave Pearce plays at The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Dance DJ Dave Pearce plays at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The crowd at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden, Essex

Having fun at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Crowd dancing at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Woman wearing Birthday Girl headband at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Celebrating a birthday at the Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Dance DJ Dave Pearce playing at the Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden, Essex

Dance DJ Dave Pearce plays Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A woman smiling and dancing with a drink in her hand, Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden, Essex

The crowd at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Women smiling at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden, Essex

All smiles at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Dance DJ Dave Pearce playing at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden, Essex

Dance DJ Dave Pearce playing Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Dance DJ Dave Pearce playing Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden, Essex

Dance DJ Dave Pearce playing Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Group enjoying Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden, Essex

Group enjoying Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Men dancing in the crowd at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden, Essex

Fun at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The crowd dancing at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden, Essex

Dancing at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden, Essex

Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Two men having fun at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden, Essex

Fun at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Crowd having fun with hands in air, DJ in background, Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden, Essex

Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Two men post for a photo at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden, Essex

Fun at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Dance DJ Dave Pearce plays at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden, Essex

Dance DJ Dave Pearce plays at the Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Dance DJ Dave Pearce plays at Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden, Essex

Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Security in place for Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden, Essex

Security in place for Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Two smiling people at the food truck Waffle + Co, Saffron Walden, Essex

Food van Waffle + Co supported the Ibiza Anthems Garden Party on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Food trucks for Ibiza Anthems Garden Party, Saffron Walden, Essex

Food trucks supporting Ibiza Anthems Garden Party on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
