Gallery
In pictures: Ibiza Anthems party in Saffron Walden
- Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography
Uplifting music filled the air as the Ibiza Anthems Garden Party went ahead on The Common.
Dave Pearce, Brandon Block and Andy Manston took the crowd on a journey, with house music and trance classics filling the marquee, alongside a light show, Ibiza decor, fully licensed bar and street foods vans.
Organiser Rory McGoldrick at the Fox and Hounds in Clavering said around 450 people attended and everyone seemed to have a great time, with requests to hold the event again in the future.
"The event was a success. The DJ's played festival sets. They read the crowd well and were well received."
He added: "People were creating memories, going out with their friends and family, dancing, smiling."
NHS workers were given free tickets to thank them for their work during the pandemic.
Rory said they're still counting the cash donated via buckets on the night, which will go to Addenbrooke's.
Companies and individuals working together to pull off the venue change to The Common from Clavering.
Here is our picture gallery from the night: