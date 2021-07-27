News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Venue change for Ibiza Anthems Garden Party to Saffron Walden

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:31 AM July 27, 2021   
Ibiza Anthems Garden Party poster for Saffron Walden, Essex, with DJs Dave Pearce, Brandon Block and Andy Manston.

The poster for the Ibiza Anthems Garden Party taking place in Saffron Walden, with DJs Dave Pearce, Brandon Block and Andy Manston. - Credit: The Fox and Hounds, Clavering

An Ibiza Anthems Garden Party featuring Dave Pearce, Brandon Block and Andy Manston, is relocating from the Fox and Hounds in Clavering to The Common, Saffron Walden.

Tickets are nearly sold out for the gig on Friday August 6, running from 5pm to 11pm.

The event will include a light show, Ibiza decor, fully licensed bar and street foods vans, taking participants on a journey with uplifting house music and trance classics.

Organisers are giving complementary tickets to NHS workers to thank them for their work during the pandemic. Email thefoxandhoundsclavering@gmail.com. Proof of employment is needed. This offer has capped numbers. On the night, money will be raised for NHS charities. 

Rory McGoldrick at the Fox and Hounds said the decision to change venues was taken to help with car parking as Saffron Walden has large community-accessible car parks.

Remaining tickets are available from www.skiddle.com

NHS
Music
Events
Clavering News
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

