News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Things to do >

Singer songwriter asks audience to capture her performance

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:27 AM August 10, 2021    Updated: 11:29 AM August 10, 2021
Sam Smith's singing teacher Joanna Eden will perform songs from her new album tomorrow night.

Saffron Walden singer songwriter Joanna Eden - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden singer/songwriter Joanna Eden is asking audience members to send videos and photos of her performance at Audley End this Saturday (August 14) when she supports Van Morrison.

Joanna Eden said: “It’s my fourth Audley End concert and I’d love to put together a montage of different views of the gig.

"We’re asking people to make contact via social media and send clips.  It would be great to receive little messages too from people who are there on the day!”

Joanna said she feels "a bit guilty" at having used the pandemic lockdown for self-reflection and song-writing.

"Like many artists I have to say that I had a very creative time, working with my partner, bass player and producer Andrés on tracks.

You may also want to watch:

"But songs need audiences and I’m so glad to be able to take this material in front of a big audience at Audley End.

"I have a wonderful band who’ve toured with many top jazz, Latin and rock artists, I feel very blessed right now.”

Most Read

  1. 1 In pictures: Ibiza Anthems party in Saffron Walden
  2. 2 Live music returns to Audley End as Heritage Live puts on four nights of concerts in Saffron Walden
  3. 3 Seven-up for Saffron Walden Town as they thump Biggleswade United in FA Cup
  1. 4 'It will be fantastic' - James Blunt looking forward to live show at Audley End in Essex
  2. 5 Free drop-in fun on Saffron Walden's Market Square
  3. 6 M11 and A14 racer who reached speeds of up to 160mph jailed
  4. 7 Updates after person hit by train near Cambridge
  5. 8 Q&A: Green champion Cllr Louise Pepper
  6. 9 First in-person meeting in 17 months after Covid restrictions lifted
  7. 10 Creamfields announces new electronic music festival for Chelmsford, Essex, in 2022

Joanna is no stranger to the music of Van the Man.  “I think I’ve been performing ‘Moondance’ for over 20 years now.  It’s a huge favourite.

"During lockdown Andrés introduced me to many of his albums and we’ve been playing them to death so it was an incredible thrill when my manager told me we’d been asked to be one of the support bands!"

Joanna and her band are also performing at various London clubs and will be at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden, on September 18.

Her new album ‘Love Quiet’ is due out shortly. 

Joanna Eden tickets and albums can be ordered via her website at www.joannaeden.net 

Music
Audley End House & Gardens
Arts & Culture
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ibiza Anthems Garden Party poster for Saffron Walden, Essex, with DJs Dave Pearce, Brandon Block and Andy Manston.

NHS

Venue change for Ibiza Anthems Garden Party to Saffron Walden

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A brick building in the evening: Uttlesford District Council's offices, known as The Council Offices, Saffron Walden, Essex

Planning and Development

Cllr John Lodge: Uttlesford faces 'house building assault'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
London Road, Great Chesterford, Essex is the site of Hills Residential's planning application

Uttlesford District Council

Concerns raised over play location next to speeding hotspot

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Visitors admire the vintage cars at the show

Events

Saffron Walden Motor Show: Chosen charity unveiled

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon