Published: 11:27 AM August 10, 2021 Updated: 11:29 AM August 10, 2021

Saffron Walden singer/songwriter Joanna Eden is asking audience members to send videos and photos of her performance at Audley End this Saturday (August 14) when she supports Van Morrison.

Joanna Eden said: “It’s my fourth Audley End concert and I’d love to put together a montage of different views of the gig.

"We’re asking people to make contact via social media and send clips. It would be great to receive little messages too from people who are there on the day!”

Joanna said she feels "a bit guilty" at having used the pandemic lockdown for self-reflection and song-writing.

"Like many artists I have to say that I had a very creative time, working with my partner, bass player and producer Andrés on tracks.

"But songs need audiences and I’m so glad to be able to take this material in front of a big audience at Audley End.

"I have a wonderful band who’ve toured with many top jazz, Latin and rock artists, I feel very blessed right now.”

Joanna is no stranger to the music of Van the Man. “I think I’ve been performing ‘Moondance’ for over 20 years now. It’s a huge favourite.

"During lockdown Andrés introduced me to many of his albums and we’ve been playing them to death so it was an incredible thrill when my manager told me we’d been asked to be one of the support bands!"

Joanna and her band are also performing at various London clubs and will be at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden, on September 18.

Her new album ‘Love Quiet’ is due out shortly.

Joanna Eden tickets and albums can be ordered via her website at www.joannaeden.net