Published: 7:30 PM July 15, 2021

Supercars will be on show at The Warren Estate's Supercar Sunday event on July 25. - Credit: JJS Photography. Supplied by Petrolheadonism.Club

Prized Lamborghinis and Ferraris will be on show at Supercar Sunday at The Warren in Essex.



As the much anticipated Lamborghini movie is finally expected to reach the silver screen later this year, the Hollywood biopic will tell the story of the legendary Ferruccio Lamborghini, played by Antonio Banderas.

The film will recount his life story as well as depict the beginning of the rivalry with Enzo Ferrari, played by Alec Baldwin.

The rivalry will be equally as celebrated at The Warren Estate's ‘Supercar Sunday’ event on Sunday, July 25, which sees Petrolheadonism.Club and Eventive Events join forces with the Warren Classics team to bring a true celebration of two Italian marques as the event feature – Lamborghini v Ferrari.

Lamborghini cars on show at a previous event. - Credit: Supplied by Petrolheadonism.Club

This is a unique opportunity to get up close to some of the finest supercars in the world.

Petrolheadonism.Club founder Ciro Ciampi said: “The idea was conceived earlier this year and I immediately contacted Fabio Lamborghini and Valentino Balboni, who have both agreed to attend the event as historic automotive celebrities who will recount some of their experiences from the heyday of the rivalry.

"Of course, their attendance is subject to travel restrictions, but we remain optimistic and they are looking forward to the event.”

The event is sponsored by PaddlUp, Shift and Ivalet UK, who are working alongside event partners Lamborghini Chelmsford to put on a phenomenally expensive display in the Essex countryside.

Supercars of every genre are welcome and organisers also expect Centurian Automotive to display the latest Zenvo Hypercar as well as some very rare vehicles.

The Warren Estate in Essex hosts Supercar Sunday featuring Lamborghini and Ferrari on July 25. - Credit: Supplied by Petrolheadonism.Club

The Maldon golf course's driving range will be used to display all the Ferrari and Lamborghini cars attending, supported by Lamborghini Club UK.

"We’re also looking forward to BBC Northern Ireland unveiling a fully restored 1956 Lamborghini DL25 tractor as part of the celebrations," added organisers.

"It will be an awesome day in the car show calendar that we hope to make an annual event."

Advance tickets only are available via www.petrolheadonism.club for both supercar entry and general admission spectator tickets.