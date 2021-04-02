Published: 12:00 PM April 2, 2021

Lana Halil, 10, is organising an egg hunt on Easter Sunday to cheer up the Saffron Walden community and help the homeless - Credit: Supplied by Suzan Halil

A 10-year-old girl from Saffron Walden is organising an egg hunt on Easter Sunday to raise money for the homeless.

Lana Halil, who is in Year 5 at St Mary’s School, has been struggling recently because she is on the spectrum, and she lost her sister last year.

Her mum, Suzan Halil, said: “She wanted to help others, so this gave her focus.”

She added: “It’s something that she feels particularly strongly about. Homeless people are a part of the population that has really suffered from Covid.

“It hits a chord with her when she sees them. They don’t get warm meals, so she’s looking to raise money to cook them warm meals. It would probably be around Cambridge, there’s a huge amount of homeless there unfortunately.”

Lana is planning to cook chilli with rice and a vegan version with vegetables with the funds raised through the egg hunt. She also wants to give the homeless hot drinks.

The 10-year-old noticed there were no egg hunts planned for the Saffron Walden area and she wanted to change that.

Suzan said: “She was like, ‘what can we do, is there an egg hunt?’ And I said, ‘why don’t you organise one?’”

She added: “It shows that everybody can make a difference and that is what she wants to do, and at the same time do something for the community.”

Lana managed to canvass around local businesses and get presents for the egg hunt. There will be a tombola raffle at the event and every ticket will win a prize.

Both independent businesses and bigger ones have donated towards the prizes. They include a meal & bottle of wine, food, coffee and gift vouchers, an Electric Toothbrush, a Glass Travel Mug.

The event has been advertised on social media, and Lana has also been pamphleting people in the town centre.

The egg hunt is open to everyone from Walden and surrounding areas.

It will take place between 12pm and 3pm on Sheds Lane and Usterdale Road.

Tickets are £3 and can be paid through Paypal or on the day.

Email lanaegghunt@gmail.com to book.