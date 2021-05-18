Published: 6:00 PM May 18, 2021

This Living Hand: Edmund de Waal presents Henry Moore, 2021. Installation view with Henry Moore, Reclining Figure: Hand 1979 bronze, King and Queen 1952-52 bronze, Mother and Child 1978 stalactite and Edmund de Waal, tacet XII and XIII, Hornston stone 2020. Reproduced by permission of the Henry Moore Foundation, Edmund de Waal and New Art Centre, Wiltshire - Credit: © Alzbeta Jaresova

Visitors are being encouraged to touch sculptures on show in a new exhibition which explores Henry Moore's work.

Artist and author Edmund de Waal exhibition explores the role of touch and iconography of the hand in Moore’s work.

Edmund de Waal said: "Moore believed in the importance of tactile experience in enjoying sculpture, and I hope visitors will enjoy this unique opportunity.”

A stone washbasin has been made by Edmund de Waal for visitors to pause and cleanse their hands before entering the gallery.

The wash basin takes as its form a Japanese tsukubai, traditionally located at the entrance of places for visitors to purify themselves by the ritual of washing of hands.

The exhibition will also include a series of benches in Horton stone made by Edmund de Waal for visitors to pause and reflect.

This Living Hand: Edmund de Waal Presents Henry Moore will run until October 31 at Henry Moore Studios & Gardens, Perry Green, SG10 6EE.

Entrance charges apply.

This Living Hand: Edmund de Waal presents Henry Moore, 2021. Installation view with Henry Moore, King and Queen 1952-53 bronze, Mother and Child 1978 stalactite and Edmund de Waal, tacet XIII, Hornston stone, 2020. Reproduced by permission of the Henry Moore Foundation, Edmund de Waal and New Art Centre, Wiltshire - Credit: © Alzbeta Jaresova

This Living Hand: Edmund de Waal presents Henry Moore, 2021. Installation view with Henry Moore, Mother and Child 1978 stalactite, Reclining Figure: Hand 1979 bronze, and Edmund de Waal, tacet X and XIII, Hornston stone, 2020. Reproduced by permission of the Henry Moore Foundation, Edmund de Waal and New Art Centre, Wiltshire. - Credit: © Alzbeta Jaresova



