Exhibition encourages visitors to touch the sculptures
- Credit: © Alzbeta Jaresova
Visitors are being encouraged to touch sculptures on show in a new exhibition which explores Henry Moore's work.
Artist and author Edmund de Waal exhibition explores the role of touch and iconography of the hand in Moore’s work.
Edmund de Waal said: "Moore believed in the importance of tactile experience in enjoying sculpture, and I hope visitors will enjoy this unique opportunity.”
A stone washbasin has been made by Edmund de Waal for visitors to pause and cleanse their hands before entering the gallery.
The wash basin takes as its form a Japanese tsukubai, traditionally located at the entrance of places for visitors to purify themselves by the ritual of washing of hands.
The exhibition will also include a series of benches in Horton stone made by Edmund de Waal for visitors to pause and reflect.
This Living Hand: Edmund de Waal Presents Henry Moore will run until October 31 at Henry Moore Studios & Gardens, Perry Green, SG10 6EE.
Entrance charges apply.
