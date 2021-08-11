News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Village fete takes place on Saturday

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM August 11, 2021   
Face painting was also on offer on the day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Archive: Fun at a previous Newport Village Fete. Picture: Saffron Photo - Credit: Archant

Newport Village Fete and Car Boot returns for 2021 on Saturday (August 14) from noon, on Newport Common.

The Fun Dog Show is also returning with registrations from noon and judging starting at 1pm.

There will be prizes and rosettes for each class and the Best in Show will win an oil painting portrait of their dog by Jo Cundall.

The Tiny Tempos dance group will perform at 1.30pm.

Poster for Newport Fete, Newport, Essex for Saturday August 14

Newport Fete 2021's poster - Credit: Newport Fete Committee

As well as the traditional fete stalls there will be a Saffron Walden bouncy castles, craft stalls, and refreshments on sale including a beer tent, Pimms stall, BBQ, teas, and ice cream.

You may also want to watch:

There will also be a car boot sale with pitches at £12.50 or £10 if booked and paid in advance. Application forms are available from newport.fete.essex@gmail.com

Fete proceeds are distributed to all the village groups that take part including Scouts, Brownies, Rainbows, St Mary's Church, Playgroup, Sports Clubs, NATS, Youth Club, Friends of Newport Primary School and others.

