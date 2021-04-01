Published: 10:00 AM April 1, 2021

The Gardens of Easton Lodge at Little Easton near Great Dunmow - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge

Coronavirus restrictions are set to lift, offering a chance to get out and about for the first time in ages.

At The Gardens of Easton Lodge, the first Open Day of 2021 takes place on Sunday, April 18. Tickets must be booked in advance and are now on sale.

Visitors can enjoy a stroll around the gardens and a climb up into the treehouse.

The latest wave of Spring flowers should include cowslips, bluebells and tulips, following on from the last of the daffodils, primroses and violets.

See the progress being made by the stonemasons, who have been on site restoring the balustrade around the lilypond in the Italian Garden.

You may also want to watch:

The first roses should be in flower, surrounded by euphorbia and other burgeoning herbaceous plants.

The walled kitchen garden should have blossom on the fruit trees, with bumblebees and honey bees busying themselves collecting pollen and maybe some early butterflies. The leaves will bursting open on the trees around the Gardens and the birds will be busy nesting.

Over winter, more apple trees have been planted in the kitchen garden, with support from the East of England Apples and Orchards Project.

A few new specimen trees have been planted in the Glade, and volunteers have been working on the paths.

At the Open Day volunteers will be joined by beekeepers and Essex Wildlife Trust, so visitors will be able to learn about the history of the Gardens and local wildlife.

The Gardens of Easton Lodge at Little Easton near Great Dunmow - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge

Visitors will also be able to purchase plants, coppicers’ plant supports, beekeeper’s honey and soaps, and perhaps some rhubarb.

There will be local bacon, cheese or hummus rolls, homemade cakes, hot and cold drinks.

The Gardens will be open from 11am to 5pm with last entry at 4pm.

Get tickets from the website www.eastonlodge.co.uk or Facebook page or through the booking agent Trybooking.com.

The cost is £5.50 plus booking fee for adults, child entry is free. Dogs on a lead are welcome.

The Gardens at Little Easton near Great Dunmow were one of the most important creations of the Edwardian designer Harold Peto, commissioned in 1902 by their owner, the Countess of Warwick.