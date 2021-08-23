'Bring your own chair' to Walden's Dance in Square
- Credit: Saffron Photo
People attending this Saturday's Dance in the Square are being asked to bring their own seating.
The organisers Saffron Walden Initiative have not been able to hire the usual quota of plastic chairs.
They are also asking attendees to please leave pets at home, and not to arrive before 7pm.
The free event runs from 7.45pm to 10.30pm and includes a food festival and a bar.
Miss Disco are the headline act, supported by Moonshine Coyote.
Organiser Jacqui Portway said: “After the disappointment of having to cancel the Dance last year because of the pandemic, the Initiative is looking forward to putting on a great evening of music and dancing this year.
"We are asking the public to use their common sense about being Covid safe."
The Dance in the Square is being supported by Frank Riccio Hairdressing, InXpress Cambridge, Saffron Building Society, Saffron Walden Town Council, Stansted Airport Passenger Community Fund and Uttlesford District Council.