Published: 7:00 AM August 17, 2021

Miss Disco will headline Saffron Walden's Dance in the Square next week, supported by Moonshine Coyote.

Saffron Walden Initiative's annual free event is on Saturday, August 28 from 7.45pm to 10.30pm and includes a food festival and a bar.

Miss Disco will headline Saffron Walden's Dance in the Square - Credit: Miss Disco / Dance in the Square

Miss Disco is the ‘new’ band featuring the seven long-time members of Uncle Funk & The Boogie Wonderband who left the group in February 2020.

Bassist and Saffron Walden resident Dave Clarke (aka DC1) said: “We are very excited to be returning as Miss Disco to headline the Dance in the Square.

"After 18 months of lockdowns, this is going to be one hell of a celebration in front of our home crowd.”

You may also want to watch:

Moonshine Coyote uses mostly hand built cigar box guitars and custom-made instruments and loves to play traditional blues and Americana flavoured tunes.

Archive: Fun at a previous Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Organiser Jacqui Portway said: “After the disappointment of having to cancel the Dance last year because of the pandemic, the Initiative is looking forward to putting on a great evening of music and dancing this year.

"We are asking the public to use their common sense about being Covid safe."

Archive: Fun at a previous Dance in the Square - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Anyone with queries or who wants to offer help should call 07931 534599 or email j.portway1@ntlworld.com

The Dance in the Square is being supported by Frank Riccio Hairdressing, InXpress Cambridge, Saffron Building Society, Saffron Walden Town Council, Stansted Airport Passenger Community Fund and Uttlesford District Council.