Gallery
Villages around Saffron Walden covered in frost and snow
- Credit: Robert Talks
Villages around Saffron Walden welcomed the first flurries of snow for the year over the past week.
And while photos taken by Robert Talks in Elsenham already remind us of Christmas, Lara Windsor's sunny and snowy Rickling Green put us in mind of spring coming.
Slippery fields did not deter Rickling Green residents from going for a stroll on Monday, January 25.
In Audley End, Ewelina Toporowska caught several ducks on camera, enjoying a winter race with traffic in the distance.
And Theo, 1, went to Herbert’s Farm Playing Fields in Saffron Walden.
Bethany, nine, from Thaxted, had a snowball fight and made a mini snowman called Bob.
Here are some of our favourite photographs from across Uttlesford's idyllic villages.
