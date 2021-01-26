Things to do

Published: 5:00 PM January 26, 2021

Elsenham house and street covered in snow - Credit: Robert Talks

Villages around Saffron Walden welcomed the first flurries of snow for the year over the past week.

Elsenham house and street covered in snow - Credit: Robert Talks

And while photos taken by Robert Talks in Elsenham already remind us of Christmas, Lara Windsor's sunny and snowy Rickling Green put us in mind of spring coming.

Snowy and sunny Rickling Green - Credit: Lara Windsor

Slippery fields did not deter Rickling Green residents from going for a stroll on Monday, January 25.

Residents walking in snowy and sunny Rickling Green - Credit: Lara Windsor

In Audley End, Ewelina Toporowska caught several ducks on camera, enjoying a winter race with traffic in the distance.

Audley End covered in snow - Credit: Ewelina Toporowska

And Theo, 1, went to Herbert’s Farm Playing Fields in Saffron Walden.

Theo, 1, went to Herbert’s Farm Playing Fields - Credit: Jade Ellis

Bethany, nine, from Thaxted, had a snowball fight and made a mini snowman called Bob.

Here are some of our favourite photographs from across Uttlesford's idyllic villages.

Road sign in snowy Elsenham - Credit: Robert Talks

Elsenham house and street covered in snow - Credit: Robert Talks

Untouched snow in Elsenham - Credit: Robert Talks

Elsenham Pump House on a snowy day - Credit: Robert Talks

Post box in Elsenham with a touch of frost - Credit: Robert Talks

Snowmen in Elsenham - Credit: Robert Talks

Vehicle tracks through snow in Elsenham - Credit: Robert Talks

A house and field in Elsenham - Credit: Robert Talks

Snow and sun in Rickling Green - Credit: Lara Windsor

Snowy and sunny Rickling Green - Credit: Lara Windsor

Snow and sun in Rickling Green - Credit: Lara Windsor

Snowy and sunny Rickling Green - Credit: Lara Windsor

Snow and sun in Rickling Green - Credit: Lara Windsor

Bethany, aged 9, in Thaxted having a snowball fight - Credit: Leyla Sully/Facebook

Bethany, aged 9, from Thaxted made a mini snowman called Bob - Credit: Leyla Sully/Facebook

Theo, 1, went to Herbert’s Farm Playing Fields - Credit: Jade Ellis

Theo, 1, went to Herbert’s Farm Playing Fields - Credit: Jade Ellis



