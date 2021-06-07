Things to do in June - from open gardens to live music and dancing
Some suggestions of things to do in June.
1. Five gardens in Great Chesterford and Little Chesterford are open for the first time as a group on Sunday (June 13) from 1pm to 5pm, raising money to support the National Garden Scheme.
They are Bank Cottage and Manor Cottage in Little Chesterford, and Geldards, Bishop’s House and Wearns Folly in Great Chesterford.
The village orchard with over 100 different fruit trees and village allotments are also available for viewing.
Home-made teas will be available from Great Chesterford Community Centre from 2pm to 4pm.
For group openings you pay one admission price.
For parking and tickets (£8 for adults) go to either Great Chesterford Community Centre CB10 1NS or Manor Cottage, Lt Chesterford CB10 1TZ.
Pre-book at https://ngs.org.uk/view-garden/42195
2. The inaugural Great Dunmow's Summer Solstice Sundown festival takes place on Saturday June 19 from 2pm to 10pm at Great Dunmow Recreation Ground.
Each group will have their own 'pod' of space to listen to live music.
There will also be food and drink available.
Email GreatDunmowSummerSolsticeSundown@outlook.com for tickets or check the dedicated group on Facebook.
3. Get ready for Fete de la Musique, taking place in Saffron Walden on Sunday, June 20 from noon to 8.30pm.
Organised by Saffron Walden Arts Trust, free music will take place outside at Jubilee Gardens, Bridge End Garden, King Edward VI Almshouses, Fairycroft House, Railway Arms, Cross Keys and King’s Arms.
4. Former Saffron Walden County High School student Ruby Sweetland-Main and fellow students at Central School of Ballet in London are part of the Ballet Central company tour.
Catch the show at Chelmsford Civic Theatre on Thursday, June 24.
Tickets from https://www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres/whats-on/dance/ballet-central
The performance at the ADC Theatre in Cambridge is on July 16. Tickets from https://www.adctheatre.com/whats-on/dance/ballet-central/ Box Office 01223 300085.
5. Thaxted Festival is back from June 24 over two long weekends - Thursday June 24 to Sunday June 27, and Thursday July 1 to Sunday July 4.
Thaxted Festival attracts British and international musicians, in genres ranging from orchestral, chamber and vocal music to jazz, folk, big-band and swing, from early music to contemporary styles.
Nine concerts will take place in the spacious setting of Thaxted Church.
See https://www.thaxtedfestival.co.uk/concerts
6. Visit two gardens near Saffron Walden on Sunday, June 27 from 2pm to 5pm.
Wickets at Langley Upper Green (CB11 4RY) and Old Bell Cottage also in Langley Upper Green (CB11 4RU) are open for National Garden Scheme.
Home made teas are available at Wickets. Combined admission is £7.50 for adults, or £5 per garden.
Tickets online via https://ngs.org.uk/view-garden/13347