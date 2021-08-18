Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM August 18, 2021

A community drop-in meeting place which offers a chat, support and friendship is going strong.

TouchPoint Stansted launched in July and is held on Thursdays in the day centre at Crafton Green House, Chapel Hill, between 11am and 5pm.

Enjoying a game at TouchPoint Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo

People attending TouchPoint Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo

The pop-up cafe with indoor or garden seating offers free tea, coffee and squash, and the option to buy a cake or pre-order an afternoon tea or 'pay it forward' to benefit someone else.

They have a book swap, children's clothes exchange rail, access to digital skills training and support for anyone who needs help with an online form. They can also signpost people to local services.

The children's clothing exchange rail has items that can be taken and swapped at TouchPoint Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo

The book exchange at TouchPoint Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo

A TouchPoint Stansted volunteer said the pandemic had made people stop and think about the community as a whole and what people can do as individuals.

"Very much at the heart of what we are offering is about addressing some of the issues of social isolation - we are just trying to create a welcoming meeting space."

They're interested in hearing ideas that can be developed around community engagement.

Drop-in on Thursdays.

Jigsaw puzzle fun at TouchPoint Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo

Conversation and support with digital forms if needed at TouchPoint Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo

Enjoying an afternoon tea and a seat in the garden at TouchPoint Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo

A group sitting outdoors at TouchPoint Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo

Volunteers with the promotional banner advertising the TouchPoint Cafe, Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo



