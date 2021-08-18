News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Community drop-in offers a chat and support every week

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM August 18, 2021   
Women smiling: free tea and coffee, cake to purchase at TouchPoint Stansted, Essex

Tea, cake and a smile at TouchPoint Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo

A community drop-in meeting place which offers a chat, support and friendship is going strong.

TouchPoint Stansted launched in July and is held on Thursdays in the day centre at Crafton Green House, Chapel Hill, between 11am and 5pm.

Woman, two children playing scrabble at TouchPoint Stansted, Essex

Enjoying a game at TouchPoint Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo

People sitting with a cup of tea at TouchPoint Stansted, Essex

People attending TouchPoint Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo

The pop-up cafe with indoor or garden seating offers free tea, coffee and squash, and the option to buy a cake or pre-order an afternoon tea or 'pay it forward' to benefit someone else.

They have a book swap, children's clothes exchange rail, access to digital skills training and support for anyone who needs help with an online form. They can also signpost people to local services.

Girl browsing the children's clothing rail at TouchPoint Stansted, Essex

The children's clothing exchange rail has items that can be taken and swapped at TouchPoint Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo

Woman at the book exchange bookcase, TouchPoint Stansted, Essex

The book exchange at TouchPoint Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo

A TouchPoint Stansted volunteer said the pandemic had made people stop and think about the community as a whole and what people can do as individuals.

"Very much at the heart of what we are offering is about addressing some of the  issues of social isolation - we are just trying to create a welcoming meeting space."

They're interested in hearing ideas that can be developed around community engagement.

Drop-in on Thursdays.

A girl sitting at a table, working on a jigsaw puzzle at TouchPoint Stansted, Essex

Jigsaw puzzle fun at TouchPoint Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two people chatting, one with a laptop, TouchPoint Stansted, Essex

Conversation and support with digital forms if needed at TouchPoint Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo

People sitting outside at TouchPoint Stansted, Essex

Enjoying an afternoon tea and a seat in the garden at TouchPoint Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo

A woman, two children and a dog in the garden at TouchPoint Stansted, Essex

A group sitting outdoors at TouchPoint Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo

Volunteers with a banner advertising the TouchPoint Cafe, Stansted, Essex

Volunteers with the promotional banner advertising the TouchPoint Cafe, Stansted - Credit: Saffron Photo


Events
Stansted News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
