Victorian Horses and riders wow at Audley End event



Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM September 3, 2021   
Victorian costumes and horses at Audley End House and Gardens, Essex

Victorian costumes and horses at Audley End House and Gardens - Credit: Saffron Photo

Victorian costumed participants brought 1881 into focus during three days of events at Audley End House and Gardens.

Side-saddle riders and cavalrymen leapt and galloped across the grounds for the Victorian Gymkhana Games, cheered on by the crowd at the Riverside Arena.

The Victorian Cavalry showed off an impressive range of skills and tactics.

And birds of prey soared through the air above the Picnic Lawn before landing on the gloved hand of a falconer.

Participants learned more about the horses in the Stable Yard, saw how military horses were made ready in full military kit, and chatted to the groom, saddler and wheelwright.

Later this month on August 25-26, Audley End House and Gardens is hosting an Apple Festival.



There are over 150 apple varieties in their kitchen garden. There will be tours, demonstrations and live music.


In pictures: The 2021 Victorian Horses at Audley End event

Victorian Cavalry displayed skills and tactics within the Victorian Horses show at Audley End House and Gardens, Essex

Victorian Cavalry displayed skills and tactics within the Victorian Horses show at Audley End House and Gardens - Credit: Saffron Photo

A side saddle rider on a horse tackles a jump at Audley End House and Gardens, Essex

A side saddle rider tackles a jump as part of the Victorian Gymkhana Games at Audley End House and Gardens - Credit: Saffron Photo

A woman riding sidesaddle on a brown horse at Audley End, Saffron Walden, Essex

Side saddle riding for the Victorian Gymkhana Games at Audley End - Credit: Saffron Photo

A man in uniform on a horse, taking a sword to a cabbage, Audley End House and Gardens, Essex

Skills and tactics by the Victorian Cavalry at Audley End House and Gardens - Credit: Saffron Photo

A man with a bird on his gloved hand, Audley End House and Gardens, Essex

Falconry on the Picnic Lawn at Audley End House and Gardens - Credit: Saffron Photo

An owl in the Falcony on the Picnic Lawn arena display at Audley End House and Gardens, Essex

An owl on the Picnic Lawn at Audley End House and Gardens - Credit: Saffron Photo

A bird of prey flies to a handler who is seated on a horse, Audley End House and Gardens, Essex

A bird of prey display at the Victorian Horses at Audley End event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Victorian Cavalry on horseback at Audley End House and Gardens, Saffron Walden, Essex

Victorian Cavalry display their skills at the Riverside Arena at the Audley End House and Gardens event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Crowd admiring a horse at Audley End House and Gardens, Saffron Walden, Essex

Meeting one of the horses at the Victorian Horses at Audley End event - Credit: Saffron Photo





