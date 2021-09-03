Gallery
Victorian Horses and riders wow at Audley End event
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Victorian costumed participants brought 1881 into focus during three days of events at Audley End House and Gardens.
Side-saddle riders and cavalrymen leapt and galloped across the grounds for the Victorian Gymkhana Games, cheered on by the crowd at the Riverside Arena.
The Victorian Cavalry showed off an impressive range of skills and tactics.
And birds of prey soared through the air above the Picnic Lawn before landing on the gloved hand of a falconer.
Participants learned more about the horses in the Stable Yard, saw how military horses were made ready in full military kit, and chatted to the groom, saddler and wheelwright.
Later this month on August 25-26, Audley End House and Gardens is hosting an Apple Festival.

There are over 150 apple varieties in their kitchen garden. There will be tours, demonstrations and live music.
In pictures: The 2021 Victorian Horses at Audley End event
