Walden has late night shopping and musicians

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:00 AM November 27, 2021
Saffron Walden Market Place filled with people for the Christmas lights switch on 2021

Saffron Walden's 2021 Christmas lights are on and Christmas tree is up - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden Late Night Shopping takes place on Friday December 3, organised by Saffron Walden Initiative.

King Street will be lined with stalls run by charities and local community groups from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

They will be offering a wide range of refreshments, unique Christmas gifts, games and entertainment.

Patrick Hawke-Smith has helped to organised the charity stalls. And Jacqui Portway has helped to organise the musicians and buskers who will perform across the town centre from 11am until 8pm.

They said: “Now that Saffron Walden is beautifully lit up for Christmas, we can look forward to Late Night Shopping.

"Please come along, have a safe and enjoyable evening and support the local charities and community groups who do so much to make it a successful event.”

The participating charities are:

  1. 1st Saffron Walden Scout Group
  2. 1st Thaxted - Carver Scout Group
  3. 5th Saffron Walden Scout Group
  4. Accuro (Care Services)
  5. Arthur Rank Hospice Charity
  6. British Heart Foundation
  7. Churches Together in Saffron Walden
  8. Dig It
  9. East Anglia Children’s Hospice
  10. Home-Start Essex
  11. Saffron Hall
  12. Saffron Players
  13. Saffron Walden Community Shed Project
  14. Saffron Walden Earthlings
  15. Saffron Walden Mencap Society
  16. Saffron Walden Nursery School
  17. Saffron Walden Riding for the Disabled
  18. Saffron Walden Stroke Club
  19. St Elizabeth's Epilepsy Centre
  20. Thaxted Explorer Scouts
  21. Toebeans
  22. Uttlesford Citizan’s Advice Bureau
  23. The Mayor’s charities.


Saffron Walden News

