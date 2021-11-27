Walden has late night shopping and musicians
- Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography
Saffron Walden Late Night Shopping takes place on Friday December 3, organised by Saffron Walden Initiative.
King Street will be lined with stalls run by charities and local community groups from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.
They will be offering a wide range of refreshments, unique Christmas gifts, games and entertainment.
Patrick Hawke-Smith has helped to organised the charity stalls. And Jacqui Portway has helped to organise the musicians and buskers who will perform across the town centre from 11am until 8pm.
They said: “Now that Saffron Walden is beautifully lit up for Christmas, we can look forward to Late Night Shopping.
"Please come along, have a safe and enjoyable evening and support the local charities and community groups who do so much to make it a successful event.”
The participating charities are:
- 1st Saffron Walden Scout Group
- 1st Thaxted - Carver Scout Group
- 5th Saffron Walden Scout Group
- Accuro (Care Services)
- Arthur Rank Hospice Charity
- British Heart Foundation
- Churches Together in Saffron Walden
- Dig It
- East Anglia Children’s Hospice
- Home-Start Essex
- Saffron Hall
- Saffron Players
- Saffron Walden Community Shed Project
- Saffron Walden Earthlings
- Saffron Walden Mencap Society
- Saffron Walden Nursery School
- Saffron Walden Riding for the Disabled
- Saffron Walden Stroke Club
- St Elizabeth's Epilepsy Centre
- Thaxted Explorer Scouts
- Toebeans
- Uttlesford Citizan’s Advice Bureau
- The Mayor’s charities.