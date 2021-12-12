News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Things to do

Drive-in panto back at Duxford for the festive season

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 10:00 AM December 12, 2021
Car Park Panto is coming to IWM Duxford this December with Horrible Histories live on stage in Horri

Car Park Panto is coming to IWM Duxford this December with Horrible Histories: Horrible Christmas. Picture: Ian Tilton - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

A drive-in Christmas pantomime in Cambridgeshire returns this month.

With the autumn term "behind us", Christmas holiday season is about to begin at IWM Duxford with four Horrible Histories: Horrible Christmas performances (December 18-19).

The panto is one of several events taking place at the museum this December, including a Santa visit, a D-Day Family Mission, and Flight Academy.

The Horrible Histories show is touring the UK and first came to Duxford in 2020.

Car Park Panto worked with the Birmingham Stage Company on the show and says it is back in Duxford "by popular demand".

A spokesperson for Car Park Panto said: "Laugh (and boo!) at your favourite historical figures as they figure out Christmas traditions!

"Enjoy the comfort of your own car - wear PJs if you want to, bring blankets, favourite cuddly toys and get cosy for a great show.

"Be ready to honk horns!"

It's curtains up for Horrible Christmas in the car park at 2pm and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, with tickets priced at £49.50.

Most Read

  1. 1 Christmas bin collection changes in Uttlesford
  2. 2 Gym in old tractor barn scoops two National Fitness Awards prizes
  3. 3 Cambridgeshire pub destroyed by fire overnight
  1. 4 Drive-in panto back at Duxford for the festive season
  2. 5 Essex oak tree could be crowned Tree of the Year
  3. 6 In pictures: Santa's sleigh is in Saffron Walden
  4. 7 Walking Football launches in Walden
  5. 8 Meet the cast of Cambridge Arts Theatre's family pantomime Aladdin
  6. 9 Thaxted community in shock after fatal house fire
  7. 10 Saffron Walden's Covid-19 traffic measures could become permanent under councils' plans

At the museum, events take place between Saturday, December 18 and Thursday, December 23.

IWM Duxford's Flight Academy will challenge families to beat the world record for a paper plane flight, which currently stands at 69 metres.

An IWM spokesperson said: "You and your family will be equipped with everything you need to make the world’s best paper plane – including a special code name!

"Pick up one of our specially prepared paper plane flight packs and you'll have all you need to make your own Avro Vuclan, Lockheed Blackbird."

IWM Duxford has created a D-Day-themed trail and mission around the museum to learn about the famous 1944 operation.

Santa pays a visit to the museum on Sunday, December 19.

The museum has also published a festive book - Santa's Spitfire Christmas - which is inspired by Duxford and its Spitfire exhibits.

The book was published ahead of a landmark exhibitionSpitfire: Evolution of an Icon - which launches on Monday, December 27.

Pantomime bookings are online: https://www.iwm.org.uk/events/horrible-christmas-panto

Full event listings can be found on the IWM website: https://www.iwm.org.uk/whats-on

IWM Duxford
Theatre
Christmas
Duxford News
South Cambridgeshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Charity stalls and shoppers on King Street, Saffron Walden, for the late night Christmas shopping event

Charity Fundraiser | Gallery

In pictures: Successful return of Walden's Late Night Christmas Shopping

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C), Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (L) and Chief Scien

Coronavirus

Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Two adults dressed in Santa suits following a set Accuro course in Saffron Walden for the Santa Dash

Christmas | Gallery

In pictures: The inaugural Santa Dash around Saffron Walden

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
People browsing a Christmas market

Christmas

Linton has festive fun lined up at annual Christmas market

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon