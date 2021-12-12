Car Park Panto is coming to IWM Duxford this December with Horrible Histories: Horrible Christmas. Picture: Ian Tilton - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

A drive-in Christmas pantomime in Cambridgeshire returns this month.

With the autumn term "behind us", Christmas holiday season is about to begin at IWM Duxford with four Horrible Histories: Horrible Christmas performances (December 18-19).

The panto is one of several events taking place at the museum this December, including a Santa visit, a D-Day Family Mission, and Flight Academy.

The Horrible Histories show is touring the UK and first came to Duxford in 2020.

Car Park Panto worked with the Birmingham Stage Company on the show and says it is back in Duxford "by popular demand".

A spokesperson for Car Park Panto said: "Laugh (and boo!) at your favourite historical figures as they figure out Christmas traditions!

"Enjoy the comfort of your own car - wear PJs if you want to, bring blankets, favourite cuddly toys and get cosy for a great show.

"Be ready to honk horns!"

It's curtains up for Horrible Christmas in the car park at 2pm and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, with tickets priced at £49.50.

At the museum, events take place between Saturday, December 18 and Thursday, December 23.

IWM Duxford's Flight Academy will challenge families to beat the world record for a paper plane flight, which currently stands at 69 metres.

An IWM spokesperson said: "You and your family will be equipped with everything you need to make the world’s best paper plane – including a special code name!

"Pick up one of our specially prepared paper plane flight packs and you'll have all you need to make your own Avro Vuclan, Lockheed Blackbird."

IWM Duxford has created a D-Day-themed trail and mission around the museum to learn about the famous 1944 operation.

Santa pays a visit to the museum on Sunday, December 19.

The museum has also published a festive book - Santa's Spitfire Christmas - which is inspired by Duxford and its Spitfire exhibits.

The book was published ahead of a landmark exhibition - Spitfire: Evolution of an Icon - which launches on Monday, December 27.

Pantomime bookings are online: https://www.iwm.org.uk/events/horrible-christmas-panto

Full event listings can be found on the IWM website: https://www.iwm.org.uk/whats-on