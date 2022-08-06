Elbow stage times for Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens
Elbow will headline the third night of this year's Heritage Live concert series at Audley End House & Gardens.
Guy Garvey's multi-platinum selling alternative rock outfit play the Essex venue on Saturday, August 13 with support from Sheffield-born songsmith Richard Hawley and pet deaths.
Expect to hear Elbow's biggest anthems, including Grounds for Divorce and One Day Like This, along with new material from their critically acclaimed 2021 album Flying Dream 1.
Organisers of the concert at the English Heritage stately home in Saffron Walden have now confirmed the stage times.
According to Heritage Live's website, car parks at Audley End open from midday and the arena gates open at 4pm.
For those wanting to know when Elbow will take to the stage so you can plan your day, here are the set times for their Heritage Live concert at Audley End.
- 4pm: Arena Gates Open
- 6.15pm: PET DEATHS
- 7.30pm: RICHARD HAWLEY
- 9pm-10.30pm: ELBOW
Times are approximate and subject to change.
Bars will stay open until 11pm after Elbow's performance.