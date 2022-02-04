Updated

Elbow will headline a major outdoor show at Audley End this summer with support from special guest Richard Hawley.

The Mercury Music Prize and BRIT Award-winning group fronted by Guy Garvey will play a Heritage Live concert in the beautiful grounds of Audley End House & Gardens on Saturday, August 13.

The multi-platinum selling alternative rock outfit will head to Saffron Walden in Essex for a one-off show featuring the band’s biggest anthems along with new material from their critically acclaimed 2021 album ‘Flying Dream 1’.

The show by the One Day Like This group is part of the Heritage Live concert series at the English Heritage estate. Tom Jones is scheduled to play Audley End the following night on Sunday, August 14.

Acclaimed Sheffield songsmith Richard Hawley will be joining Elbow as special guest for this superb musical evening.

Tickets for Elbow at Audley End will be available for pre-sale from Wednesday, February 9 before going on general sale on Friday, February 11.

Heritage Live organiser Giles Cooper said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a show for this iconic band and Audley End will provide the most spectacular setting for what will undoubtedly be a night to remember. We can’t wait!”

UK album chart-toppers Elbow are undoubtedly one of Britain’s most loved and respected bands.

After earning early support from the late John Peel with their debut EP Noisebox, Elbow’s popularity soared. Over the past two decades, the Mancunians have released numerous No.1 albums.

They are probably best known for their 2008 Mercury Prize-winning effort The Seldom Seen Kid, a platinum-selling record that opened the floodgates for further accolades, including an NME Award, BRIT Award and a several Ivor Novello prizes.

The Seldom Seen Kid features a guest appearance from singer-songwriter Richard Hawley, who will support the band in Essex.

Praised by Mojo for the “subtle complexity of the music”, last year's ninth studio album Flying Dream 1 – the follow-up to the band’s chart-topping 2018 LP Giants of All Sizes – earned acclaim from critics for its quieter and more contemplative sound which, according to The Observer, “demands to be listened to”.

As a live band, Elbow are hard to beat.

Their 2011 Glastonbury performance on the Pyramid stage is widely regarded as one of the best in the festival’s history.

Fans of Guy Garvey and Co can expect to hear new material from the band’s recent works along with anthemic hits from their back catalogue such as One Day Like This, Grounds for Divorce and Open Arms.

As a solo artist, Richard Hawley has scored four top 10 releases in the Official UK Album Charts.

His most recent 2019 album, Further, reached number three in the UK charts.

The proud Sheffield lad rose to prominence in the 1990s as part of The Steel City’s burgeoning indie music scene, firstly with the Longpigs and Pulp before embarking on a successful solo career.

As a solo artist, songwriter and session musician he has worked with the likes of Robbie Williams, Tony Christie and Arctic Monkeys, and has been nominated twice for a Mercury Prize and once for a BRIT Award.





How to get tickets for Elbow at Audley End

Tickets for Elbow's Essex show will be available for pre-sale from Wednesday, February 9 at 9am.

Pre-sale tickets can be accessed by registering in advance at Heritagelive.net

For those who pre-register, an exclusive pre-sale ticket link will be emailed to them.

Any remaining tickets will be released on general sale from 9am on Friday, February 11.