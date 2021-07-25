Published: 7:23 PM July 25, 2021

English Heritage is resuming summer events at Audley End House and Gardens.

Following a hiatus in 2020, families can once again see history brought to life at the heritage site near Saffron Walden, with an action-packed events programme lined up for the coming months.

Audley End House - Credit: English Heritage

From horses to apples to falconry, there is something for the whole family to enjoy during the school holidays and beyond.

So what's on? Here's four events you can enjoy at Audley End in Essex.





1. Meet the staff at Audley End

When: On selected weekends until September 25.

Meet the servants as they step out of their stuffy rooms and into the fresh air while the Lord and Lady of the house are away on holiday.

You can meet various characters throughout the weekends including Mr Vert, the head gardener busily tending to his Lordship’s garden, and John Barker, the groom, as he spends time with his beloved horses in the stables.





2. Summer Adventure Quest

When: Until Tuesday, August 31.

Take your family on a fun adventure with an historical twist.

Follow the quest through the grounds and gardens and track down the clues. Crack them all to claim your adventurer's certificate!





3. Victorian Horses of Audley End

When: Saturday, August 28 to Monday, August 30, 2021.

Take in the thrilling spectacle of Victorian skill as Audley End's amazing animals soar, gallop and prance through the Essex house’s beautiful grounds.

Discover the art of riding side saddle, see displays of Victorian cavalry skills, cheer on the riders in the Gymkhana Games, watch horse and hawk combine for mounted falconry, and chat to the groom, saddler and wheelwright as they go about their work.

With displays and activities taking place throughout the day, there’s plenty to see and do.





4. Apple Festival

When: Saturday, September 25 to Sunday, September 26.

Celebrate all things apple at Audley End.

With over 150 varieties of delicious apples in the organic kitchen garden, expert gardeners will be on hand to share top tips, tours and demonstrations for green-fingered fans.

All this and music playing traditional tunes throughout the weekend makes this event the apple of everyone’s eye!





Book in advance for a 10 per cent discount. For more information and prices head to www.english-heritage.org.uk

Audley End House - Credit: English Heritage



