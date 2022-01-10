News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Up to £10,000 grants available for events supporting Platinum Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 3:01 PM January 10, 2022
Event with two women dancing. Picture by Emergency Exit Arts supplied through Essex Community Foundation

Archive image of community event. Essex Community Foundation will help to distribute grants of up to £10,000 - Credit: Emergency Exit Arts

Essex Community Foundation will help to distribute grants of up to £10,000 to help applicants organise activities in support of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

A £5m programme has been set up to support community and voluntary organisations in England.

The funds will come via the Arts Council England Let’s Create Jubilee Fund from the National Lottery.

Applicants are encouraged to partner with established artists, creatives and cultural organisations to develop their activities.

Rosemary Macdonald, CEO at UK Community Foundations, said: “Our members look forward to working with local groups and artists who will create imaginative and innovative celebrations to mark this historic occasion and strengthen cultural involvement and opportunities in their communities.”

Call Essex Community Foundation on 01245 356018 or visit www.essexcommunityfoundation.org.uk. The grants deadline is February 28.

The Queen Platinum Jubilee
Essex

