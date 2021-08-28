Insect decline in Essex prompts Big Wild Seed Sow
- Credit: Essex Wildlife Trust
Gardeners are being urged to grab one of 5,000 seed kits to help create a more insect-friendly Essex.
The kits are part of Essex Wildlife Trust's Big Wild Seed Sow to help reverse a decline in insect populations.
The kits contain wildflower seeds native to the county.
Gardeners can map their own wildflower patches on the EWT website (https://www.essexwt.org.uk/big-wild-seed-sow).
EWT's Zoe Ringwood said everyone can do their bit to make Essex more insect-friendly.
Zoe said: "Everything in nature is connected.
You may also want to watch:
"The good news is that small actions can help reverse the decline of insects.
"Collectively, we have the power to make a significant difference."
Most Read
- 1 What's On in Essex this August Bank Holiday weekend
- 2 Creamfields announces new electronic music festival for Chelmsford, Essex, in 2022
- 3 Garden party to celebrate 75 years of The Almshouse Association
- 4 Join Saffron Walden's Dance in the Square
- 5 'Bring your own chair' to Walden's Dance in Square
- 6 Stansted boss: Slow travel easing could 'squander' vaccine benefits
- 7 Essex people rally to support Afghan refugees
- 8 6 Paralympians from our area to watch out for at Tokyo 2020
- 9 Mayor's column: Highlights of the Saffron Walden calendar
- 10 Essex donation points set up for items to help Afghanistan refugees
Globally, 41% of insect species are at risk of extinction.
EWT has trialled seed kits at its own sites this summer and wants gardeners to pick up the kits at Nature Discovery Centres throughout the county to use at home.