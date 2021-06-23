Things to do

Published: 12:00 PM June 23, 2021

Moonshine Coyote round off the set at Jubilee Gardens during the Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

This year's Fête de la Musique, which was held in Saffron Walden on Sunday (June 20), has been hailed a great success.

There was free live music in nine venues across the town, spanning a great variety of genres, from rock to classical, folk to jazz, with groups, bands and choirs.

Familiar names Joanna Eden, The Hooligans, Sheri Kershaw, James White, and Tennessee Twin were joined by several groups performing at the Fête for the first time.

The day was supported by 13 food stalls, lots of volunteers, and two puppet shows.

The Fête team said: "We were delighted to see the enjoyment from musicians and audience alike, and relieved that the rain held off.

"The Fête is very much a community effort involving musicians, stewards, sound crew, local businesses and organisations and many others.

"We’d like to thank everyone for contributing generously and coming along to enjoy the day, and we look forward to the next one in three years’ time!"





In pictures:

Joanna Eden playing her set in Bridge End Gardens, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden's Market Place, the main stage and food stalls during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Punk covers band Sorry Not Sorry perform at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden, during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

The audience watch as punk covers band Sorry Not Sorry perform at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden, during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Tom Mannon performs at the Market Place, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Audience applause during a performance by Tom Mannon at Market Place, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden Town Council employee Keith on duty in his Fete de la Musique t-shirt Photo: © Celia Bartlett - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Organisers Pat Lodge and Isabella Warren give a thumbs up to the success of Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Volunteer John Lodge visits the venues with the donations bucket, collecting for the Saffron Walden Arts Trust during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Despite the overcast and occasionally drizzly weather, there was still a reason to eat icecream - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

A member of the audience films the J&Ts in the Market Place, Saffron Walden during the Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photgraphy

The J&Ts perform film classics and Disney covers at the Market Place, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden mayor Cllr Richard Porch and his canine companion at Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Kai, Wendy and Maureen enjoying the music of Tennessee Twin at Cross Keys, Saffron Walden, during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden Arts Trust poster in Saffron Walden's Market Place during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Mr Coverman performs at The Kings Arms, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Mr Coverman performing at The Kings Arms, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Tennessee Twin performing at the Cross Keys, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

A member of Moonshine Coyote performing in Bridge End Gardens, Saffron Walden during the Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Fake Sleep perform their set at the Alms Houses, Saffron Walden, during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Fake Sleep perform their set at the Alms Houses, Saffron Walden, during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

The Hangovers performing at The Castle, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Four year old William Chaplin gets engrossed in dancing his own jig to the Irish folk music played by The Hooligans in Jubilee Gardens, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Mark and Liz, Julia and Dave with their daughters Libby and Amber enjoying the music in Bridge End Gardens, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

A sizeable yet socially distanced crowd gathered in Jubilee Gardens, Saffron Walden to watch the Hooligans perform their Irish folk set during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Hugh and Felicity from Cambridge enjoyed Fete de la Musique in Jubilee Gardens, Saffron Walden - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Audience dancing to Moonshine Coyote in Bridge End Gardens, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

A fan enjoying Moonshine Coyote in Bridge End Gardens, Saffron Walden, during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

A dog in Bridge End Gardens, Saffron Walden enjoying Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Dancing with a balloon to The Hangovers at the Castle, Saffron Walden, during the Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Audience dancing to The Hangovers at the Castle, Saffron Walden, during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Fete de la Musique poster at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Festival spirit at The Kings Arms, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Fete de la Musique poster at Primes Close, Saffron Walden during the 2021 festival - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Set board at the museum and castle, Saffron Walden, during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography



