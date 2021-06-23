News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Things to do

Gallery

In pictures: Success for Fête de la Musique 2021

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM June 23, 2021   
Moonshine Coyote round off the set at Jubilee Gardens during Fete de la Musique 2021

Moonshine Coyote round off the set at Jubilee Gardens during the Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

This year's Fête de la Musique, which was held in Saffron Walden on Sunday (June 20), has been hailed a great success.

There was free live music in nine venues across the town, spanning a great variety of genres, from rock to classical, folk to jazz, with groups, bands and choirs.

Familiar names Joanna Eden, The Hooligans, Sheri Kershaw, James White, and Tennessee Twin were joined by several groups performing at the Fête for the first time.

The day was supported by 13 food stalls, lots of volunteers, and two puppet shows.

The Fête team said: "We were delighted to see the enjoyment from musicians and audience alike, and relieved that the rain held off.

You may also want to watch:

"The Fête is very much a community effort involving musicians, stewards, sound crew, local businesses and organisations and many others.

"We’d like to thank everyone for contributing generously and coming along to enjoy the day, and we look forward to the next one in three years’ time!"


Most Read

  1. 1 Motion of no confidence - may be held behind closed doors
  2. 2 New outreach Post Office for community
  3. 3 Saturday recital to mark 200th anniversary of Thaxted organ
  1. 4 Uttlesford businesses 'disappointed' with Freedom Day delay
  2. 5 In pictures: Medieval landmark Walden Castle is restored
  3. 6 Classical BRIT Award-winning Jess Gillam to play Saffron Hall
  4. 7 Network Rail seeks green light for Cambridge South station
  5. 8 Caught on camera: Motorcyclist feared for life in near-miss
  6. 9 Why we refer to 'a pair' of knickers
  7. 10 New M11 junction hits 'major milestone'

In pictures:

Joanna Eden playing her set in Bridge End Gardens during Fete de la Musique 2021

Joanna Eden playing her set in Bridge End Gardens, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Market Place, Saffron Walden for Fete de la Musique 2021

Saffron Walden's Market Place, the main stage and food stalls during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Punk covers band Sorry Not Sorry perform at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden

Punk covers band Sorry Not Sorry perform at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden, during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Audience watch punk covers band Sorry Not Sorry at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden

The audience watch as punk covers band Sorry Not Sorry perform at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden, during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Tom Mannon performs at Market Place, Saffron Walden for Fete de la Musique 2021

Tom Mannon performs at the Market Place, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Audience clap during a performance by Tom Mannon at Market Place, Saffron Walden

Audience applause during a performance by Tom Mannon at Market Place, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden Town Council employee, Keith, on duty in his Fete de la Musique T-Shirt

Saffron Walden Town Council employee Keith on duty in his Fete de la Musique t-shirt Photo: © Celia Bartlett - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Organisers Pat Lodge and Isabella Warren of Fete de la Musique 2021, Saffron Walden

Organisers Pat Lodge and Isabella Warren give a thumbs up to the success of Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Volunteer John Lodge visits the venues with the donations bucket during Fete de la Musique 2021

Volunteer John Lodge visits the venues with the donations bucket, collecting for the Saffron Walden Arts Trust during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Despite overcast weather, there was still a reason to eat ice cream in Saffron Walden

Despite the overcast and occasionally drizzly weather, there was still a reason to eat icecream - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

A member of the audience films the J&Ts in the Market Place, Saffron Walden

A member of the audience films the J&Ts in the Market Place, Saffron Walden during the Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photgraphy

The J&Ts perform at the Market Place, Saffron Walden, during Fete de la Musique

The J&Ts perform film classics and Disney covers at the Market Place, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden mayor Cllr Richard Porch and his canine companion, Fete de la Musique 2021

Saffron Walden mayor Cllr Richard Porch and his canine companion at Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Kai, Wendy and Maureen at Coss Keys, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique

Kai, Wendy and Maureen enjoying the music of Tennessee Twin at Cross Keys, Saffron Walden, during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden Arts Trust poster in the Market Place during Fete de la Musique 2021

Saffron Walden Arts Trust poster in Saffron Walden's Market Place during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Mr Coverman performs at The Kings Arms during Fete de la Musique 2021

Mr Coverman performs at The Kings Arms, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Mr Coverman performing at The Kings Arms, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 Photo: © Celia Bartlett

Mr Coverman performing at The Kings Arms, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Tennessee Twin performing at Fete de la Musique 2021

Tennessee Twin performing at the Cross Keys, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

A member of Moonshine Coyote performing in Bridge End Gardens

A member of Moonshine Coyote performing in Bridge End Gardens, Saffron Walden during the Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Fake Sleep at the Alms Houses during Fete de la Musique 2021, Saffron Walden

Fake Sleep perform their set at the Alms Houses, Saffron Walden, during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Fake Sleep at the Alms Houses during Fete de la Musique 2021

Fake Sleep perform their set at the Alms Houses, Saffron Walden, during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

The Hangovers performing at The Castle during Fete de la Musique 2021

The Hangovers performing at The Castle, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Four year old William Chaplin dancing, Saffron Walden's Fete de la Musique 2021

Four year old William Chaplin gets engrossed in dancing his own jig to the Irish folk music played by The Hooligans in Jubilee Gardens, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Participants enjoying Fete de la Musique 2021, Saffron Walden

Mark and Liz, Julia and Dave with their daughters Libby and Amber enjoying the music in Bridge End Gardens, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

A socially distanced crowd gathered in Jubilee Gardens, Saffron Walden

A sizeable yet socially distanced crowd gathered in Jubilee Gardens, Saffron Walden to watch the Hooligans perform their Irish folk set during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Hugh and Felicity from Cambridge at Fete de la Musique, Saffron Walden

Hugh and Felicity from Cambridge enjoyed Fete de la Musique in Jubilee Gardens, Saffron Walden - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Audience dancing during Fete de la Musique 2021

Audience dancing to Moonshine Coyote in Bridge End Gardens, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

A fan in Bridge End Gardens during Fete de la Musique 2021

A fan enjoying Moonshine Coyote in Bridge End Gardens, Saffron Walden, during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Dog in Bridge End Gardens enjoying Fete de la Musique 2021

A dog in Bridge End Gardens, Saffron Walden enjoying Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Dancing during the Fete de la Musique 2021

Dancing with a balloon to The Hangovers at the Castle, Saffron Walden, during the Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Audience dancing to The Hangovers at the Castle during Fete de la Musique 2021

Audience dancing to The Hangovers at the Castle, Saffron Walden, during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Fete de la Musique poster at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden

Fete de la Musique poster at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Festival spirit at The Kings Arms during Fete de la Musique 2021

Festival spirit at The Kings Arms, Saffron Walden during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Fete de la Musique poster at Primes Close, Saffron Walden

Fete de la Musique poster at Primes Close, Saffron Walden during the 2021 festival - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

Set board at the museum and castle venue during Fete de la Musique 2021

Set board at the museum and castle, Saffron Walden, during Fete de la Musique 2021 - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography


Music
Events
Seasonal
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Walden Wombles with the litter gathered in  Saffron Walden's Catons Lane area.

Environment

Walden Wombles hold their first litter pick

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A cul-de-sac comes to an abrupt end. Behind: hedges. Beyond: a lawn.

Planning and Development

'Children need a place to play' say residents in council homes debate

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A faded satellite image. Housing is superimposed on top with lots of green gaps.

Planning and Development

Thaxted could see 49 new homes as houses plan unveiled

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office forecast is predicting thunderstorms

Weather

Yellow weather warning as thunder and rain forecast

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon