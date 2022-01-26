Gallery

Community-owned pub The Railway Arms has celebrated Burns Night for the first time.

The event which celebrates Robert Burns’ birthday, his life and work was a hot ticket item and had sold out.

Andrew Ellery was on hand to pipe in the haggis as it was brought into the dining area.

Scotsman Graham Pearson, the pub manager, performed Address To A Haggis in front of the crowd of 40 participants before they tucked in to the traditional fare, plates filled with haggis, neeps and tatties.

Burns poems and songs paying tribute to the Bard were recited by various members who attended the event on Saturday, as well as the Toast to the Lassies followed by the The Reply from the Lassies.

The inaugural event was held on Saturday, a few days before Burns Night proper on Tuesday (January 25).

Piper Andrew Ellery plays for Burns Night celebrations at The Railway Arms, Saffron Walden - Credit: Isla Pearson

The Railway Arms, Saffron Walden: Pub manager Graham Pearson in full Scottish evening dress, standing with his daughter Isla - Credit: Steve Langford

Tartan for Burns Night celebrations at The Railway Arms, Saffron Walden - Credit: Isla Pearson

Burns Night celebrations at The Railway Arms, Saffron Walden - Credit: Isla Pearson

The inaugural Burns Night at The Railway Arms, Saffron Walden - Credit: Isla Pearson

Piper Andrew Ellery played for Burns Night celebrations at The Railway Arms, Saffron Walden - Credit: Isla Pearson



