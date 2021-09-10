News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Things to do >

Gallery

Make Lunch summer support for families makes a difference

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM September 10, 2021   
Some of the tasty food served up at Saffron Walden's Make Lunch club, Essex

Some of the tasty food served up at Saffron Walden's Make Lunch club for families - Credit: Make Lunch team, Saffron Walden

Saffron Walden's Make Lunch club served 124 nutritious meals to families this summer and provided over 40 food parcels.

Through seven in-person sessions, families were welcomed to the Hope Community Hub on Shire Hill and had access to a free pop-up shop for essentials.

Saffron Walden's Make Lunch club has been serving up nutritious meals

Saffron Walden's Make Lunch club has been serving up nutritious meals - Credit: Make Lunch team, Saffron Walden

Two women connected to Make Lunch, Saffron Walden project to help families, Essex

Make Lunch has been offering friendly faces and support - Credit: Make Lunch team, Saffron Walden

Man in front of a BBQ for Make Lunch project, Saffron Walden, Essex

Preparing a Make Lunch BBQ in Saffron Walden - Credit: Make Lunch team, Saffron Walden

They had a picnic and fun sports day on Saffron Walden Common, where they were joined by Audley Ice Creams, who donated ice-creams to the children, and a BBQ and free bazaar with items generously donated by the community.

Caroline Edmunds, the Make Lunch coordinator and Hope Community Hub secretary, said they were grateful to support from a range of sources including Uttlesford Foodbank and clothes bank, Susie the community champion for Tesco and Jane and Amanda the community liaison leads for Waitrose.  

Caroline said the positive feedback from families has been "heart-warming", with praise for helping people to make new friends, as well as providing food and activities.

"One parent said 'All you do is amazing and it's so helpful for families to meet up, make new friends, enjoy activities, good food and have fun together'.

"Another parent said 'This made this summer so much better for all of us, especially after the year we have all had'."

Maria ran a cookery class so parents could learn how to make honey chicken.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dramatic pictures show extent of three north-west Essex farm fires
  2. 2 Appeal to find Stansted teen, missing for five days
  3. 3 Essex Austin Seven Club takes in Saffron Walden on tour
  1. 4 Stansted man jailed for sexual offences
  2. 5 Clash of the classes: Football fundraiser for teacher with kidney disease
  3. 6 Family fun afternoon: Radwinter Unlocked takes place on Saturday
  4. 7 Summer school success at Joyce Frankland Academy
  5. 8 In pictures: Uttlesford's new 3G pitch is declared officially open!
  6. 9 Active Essex on a mission to find county's next sports superstar
  7. 10 George Peasgood: 'I feel like we did everyone at home proud'

Caroline added: "This was a huge hit with everyone, parents and children alike! 

"We are incredibly grateful for all our volunteers, especially our cooks!"

Chops being cooked ready for Make Lunch, Saffron Walden

Chops being cooked ready for Make Lunch, Saffron Walden - Credit: Make Lunch team, Saffron Walden

A fruit crumble for a Make Lunch session, Saffron Walden

A fruit crumble for a Make Lunch session, Saffron Walden - Credit: Make Lunch team, Saffron Walden

Watermelon on a stick for a summer treat at Make Lunch Saffron Walden

Watermelon on a stick for a summer treat at Make Lunch Saffron Walden - Credit: Make Lunch team, Saffron Walden

Food in tins and packets on a shelf, Saffron Walden, Essex

Support with essentials in Saffron Walden - Credit: Make Lunch team, Saffron Walden

A plant and grow kit with instructions on how to grow cress, Saffron Walden, Essex

A fun activity for participants at Make Lunch, Saffron Walden - Credit: Make Lunch team, Saffron Walden


Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Google Earth screenshot of a junction, and slightly beyond, a level crossing in Elsenham, Essex

Travel

Elsenham and Henham face fortnight of major road closures

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of a new 89-home housing estate in Newport, Essex

Planning and Development

Reisdents will 'never accept' 89 new eco-homes in Newport

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter and Will Durrant

Logo Icon
A large brick building. In front of it, a wide driveway and lawn.

Events

Everyone's invited to almshouses party in Saffron Walden

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The disused water tower in Widdington, near Saffron Walden

Property auction: disused water tower listed for sale

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon