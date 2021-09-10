Gallery

Published: 5:00 PM September 10, 2021

Some of the tasty food served up at Saffron Walden's Make Lunch club for families

Saffron Walden's Make Lunch club served 124 nutritious meals to families this summer and provided over 40 food parcels.

Through seven in-person sessions, families were welcomed to the Hope Community Hub on Shire Hill and had access to a free pop-up shop for essentials.

They had a picnic and fun sports day on Saffron Walden Common, where they were joined by Audley Ice Creams, who donated ice-creams to the children, and a BBQ and free bazaar with items generously donated by the community.

Caroline Edmunds, the Make Lunch coordinator and Hope Community Hub secretary, said they were grateful to support from a range of sources including Uttlesford Foodbank and clothes bank, Susie the community champion for Tesco and Jane and Amanda the community liaison leads for Waitrose.

Caroline said the positive feedback from families has been "heart-warming", with praise for helping people to make new friends, as well as providing food and activities.

"One parent said 'All you do is amazing and it's so helpful for families to meet up, make new friends, enjoy activities, good food and have fun together'.

"Another parent said 'This made this summer so much better for all of us, especially after the year we have all had'."

Maria ran a cookery class so parents could learn how to make honey chicken.

Caroline added: "This was a huge hit with everyone, parents and children alike!

"We are incredibly grateful for all our volunteers, especially our cooks!"

