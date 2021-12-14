Karim and Sultana opened Brohmon in March 2020, just before lockdown - Credit: Alison Jenkins

Brohmon in Stansted Mountfitchet has been ranked the number one Indian restaurant in Essex out of 380 on TripAdvisor.

It has achieved top marks at 5.0 for food, service and value.

It has also been ranked the top restaurant in Stansted in the Travellers Choice category, out of 32 venues.

TripAdvisor has ranked Brohmon on Chapel Street, Stansted at number one in Essex for Indian restaurants - Credit: TripAdvisor

Owners Karim and Sultana Ullah opened Brohmon on Chapel Hill in March 2020.

But just two weeks later they were forced to close the restaurant when restrictions were brought in nationally because of the Covid pandemic.

Having no outdoor dining area, they offered orders for take-away, delivery, and pop-up dining at venues with outdoor space before the pandemic restrictions which allowed customers to return to dine-in. They still offer delivery within a six mile radius.

They specialise in rustic Bengali and modern Indian cuisine, and believe they are the only ones doing so within Essex and Hertfordshire.

Karim said they were thrilled at the top place on TripAdvisor.

"When we were told to close the restaurant on our 12th night after first opening, we thought it's going to take a miracle for us to survive as a business.

"Thanks to some wonderful people and support from local government we were able to stay open and build our reputation.

"We are so grateful to everyone who has supported us during extremely difficult times.

"So much has happened for us and we have so much more to do. We are very much looking forward to working with local people and businesses to grow our business further."

Brohmon, which means journey in Bengali, is their first restaurant after time creating food through pop-up dining events.



